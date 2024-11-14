Syllabus Cut, Internal Marks – Major Changes in 2025 CBSE 10, 12 Exams

Thursday November 14, 2024 12:09 PM , ummid.com News Network

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Education (CBSE) has announced major changes for the 2025 Class 10th and 12th board exams that included reduction in syllabus and internal marks among other things.

As per the announcement made by the CBSE in the board’s meeting with school principals in Indore, a decision has been taken to reduce the class X and XII syllabus by up to 15%.

"The reduction in the syllabus aligns with CBSE’s ongoing initiatives to decrease the academic burden and enable students to focus more on essential concepts", Vikas Kumar Agrawal, CBSE Regional Officer Bhopal, said while addressing ‘Bridging the Gap’ principals' summit held at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore.

Agrawal said that the syllabus reduction is intended to enhance learning by concentrating on core contents, allowing students to understand subjects more thoroughly rather than relying on rote memorisation.

"This will help students gain a deeper grasp of their subjects," he said.

Internal assessment weightage increased

The board has also decided to take open book exam for selected subjects announcing at the same time that increased in the internal assessment to 40%.

The internal assessments will include projects, assignments, and periodic tests, ensuring a broader evaluation of students' progress and abilities.

The CBSE has also decided to experiment "open-book exam format" for select subjects to encourage critical thinking and application-based learning.

"This new format will be introduced in subjects like English Literature and Social Science, allowing students to consult their textbooks during exams", Agrawal said.

The CBSE had earlier released the schedule and time table of practical exams. The board is however yet to release the 10th and 12th date sheet .

The students registering for the 2025 board exams should note that the Class 10 and 12 exams this year will begin on February 15, 2025.

Releasing the exam dates, the CBSE said Practical Exams for Class 10 at all the schools affiliated to CBSE will begin on January 01, 2025 whereas that of Class 12 will start on February 15, 2025.

