MMERC Launches English Medium Online Madrasa

Sunday November 17, 2024 8:07 PM , Manzar Imam

Deoband: A unique online madrasa - namely Markaz Online Madrasa (MOM), was launched at the end of a two-day National Seminar (10-11 Nov. 2024) by Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, Rector and Shaikhul Hadith of Darul Uloom Deoband (DUD), and Maulana Badruddin Ajmal Qasmi, President of All India United Democratic Front and Chairman of Markazul Ma'arif, Assam.

The madrasa aims to provide authentic Islamic Education to anyone willing to acquire it. To pursue the programme, one has to first enroll for it.

Duration

The course is spread over 5 years on a 1+1+1+2 pattern for which a complete syllabus for the first year, called ‘Certificate in Islamic Studies’, has been prepared.

It has seven books most of which are in English, except the Arabic language and literature book and the Qur’aniyyāt book that includes Tajweed (Arabic phonetics), translation and tafsīr (exegesis) which is partially in Arabic and partially in English.

The medium of instruction for the entire programme will be English and it will be taught by certified and experienced ulamā.

Contribution of MMERC hailed

Speaking on this occasion Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani hoped that the programme will benefit the learners and it will be a means for dissemination of correct Islamic knowledge. He, however, emphasized on the need for training which requires sincerity and innovation as there will be no face-to-face interaction.

Maulana Nomani expressed happiness with the kind of education and training provided at MMERC which is in line with the madrasas from which they have graduated.

He called MMERC “a unique institution” where ‘ulamā are taught modern subjects “without compromising with Islamic identity.” He extended his good wishes for success of MMERC’s new academic project in the form of an online madrasa.

In an emotional tone Maulana Badruddin Ajmal Qasmi, who is also the patron of MOM, said that 30 years ago a lot of people had expressed apprehensions about Markazul Ma'arif Education & Research Centre (MMERC) , a post-madrasa education institution, which was started to train selected madrasa graduates in English, computers and other contemporary subjects. But the institution proved a boom when over the last three decades it produced over 400 ‘ulama who are well versed in English and are serving in India and abroad maintaining their identity. He credited MMERC’s success to the sincerity of people associated with it.

Maulana Burhanuddin Qasmi, Director of MMERC, Mumbai and an alumnus of the first batch of MMERC, said that the online madrasa that will be run by well-qualified and trained ulamā, will succeed in the same way as did the MMERC, and it will benefit learners on a wider scale.

Maulana Abdul Khaliq Madrasi, Deputy Rector of DUD also shared the stage. Maulana Salman Bijnorii, a teacher of hadīth and vice-president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind hoped that the whole syllabus of Dars-e-Nizami is translated into English for the benefit of those who wish to study it.

Maulana Rahmatullah Kashmiri, member, Advisory Board, DUD, Maulana Shaukat Ali Bastawi, head of the All India Rabta Madaris Islamia, Mufti Rashid Azmi, hadīth teacher and deputy rector, DUD and Maulana Hasan Mahmood Rajasthani, member, Advisory Board, DUD and Maulana Muneer Uddin Qasmi also shared their observations.

Maulana Muzzammil Ali Qasmi, rector and Shaikhul Hadith of Jamiatus Shaikh Hussain Ahmad Madani said that education is direly needed and establishment of new schools and colleges can meet that demand. He appreciated Markazul Ma'arif for its tremendous academic services.

"A comprehensive course in Islamic sciences"

Earlier, Maulana Parwez Alam Qasmi, Shaikhul Hadith of Jamia Islamia Jalalia Hojai, presented a brief introduction of Markazul Ma’arif, Assam.

The presence of the Rector of Darul Uloom Deoband, Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani and his deputies and senior-most teachers of hadīth, tafsīr and fiqh adds value to and speaks volumes about the entire project behind which lies the efforts of the founding members of MOM, the syllabus drafting committee and members of the editorial board and advisory board.

Preparation of the first year syllabus of Markaz Online Madrasa (MOM), which consists of seven subjects, took a little over one year.

The man behind the ambitious project that is expected to bring a revolution in making authentic Islamic knowledge available online and easily accessible for the global community of seekers of knowledge of Islam is Maulana Badruddin Ajmal Al-Qasmi, a former member of the Indian Parliament who is also member of the Advisory Board of Darul Uloom Deoband.

Thirty years after the establishment of MMERC in 1994, which has so far trained over 400 ulamā in English language, computers and other modern sciences, many of whom are serving in different capacities in the US, UK, Africa and other countries and continents, this is yet another important milestone of the prestigious Markazul Ma'arif NGO based in Assam.

While hundreds of online courses exist, this is the first of its kind comprehensive course in Islamic sciences, meticulously designed for the English-knowing candidates. It has been prepared by a team of highly qualified ‘ulamā with a sound knowledge of English and related subjects, and a fair amount of exposure to contemporary sciences.

