Free program for students interested in media career opportunities launched

Adolescent Content, a youth-focused creative agency, has launched 'FutureTellers' - a free educational initiative designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world media careers across the United States

Tuesday November 19, 2024 7:33 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Adolescent Content brings FutureTellers into the classroom to prepare the next generation of creators.]

Los Angeles: Adolescent Content, a youth-focused creative agency, has launched 'FutureTellers' - a free educational initiative designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world media careers across the United States.

FutureTellers Features

FutureTellers aims to offer middle and high school students career opportunities in advertising and enhance their creative skills while supporting educators with a robust media-arts curricula.

Giving more details about FutureTellers, the ad agency said, it features virtual and in-person lectures, educational workshops with industry leaders and real-world projects for students in grades 6 through 12 on a range of topics covering directing, content creation, production skills, and professionalism in a business environment.

"The initiative also provides access to mentoring and networking opportunities through Adolescent's creator network, Storytellers, a global community of over 6,000 youth professional creators globally", the ad agency said.

FutureTellers will be managed through partnerships between Adolescent Content and school districts, superintendents, principals, and teachers interested in expanding their media-arts programs.

"Students upbeat"

While praising the program as amazing, Caleb Esquivel, a teacher at Atrisco Heritage Academy High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said the students who participated in the program found it exciting.

"It was amazing to give my students this opportunity. They were so excited to see that they can make a career with their art and explore all the different possibilities available to them", she said.

While many students see media-arts classes as an elective fulfilling school requirements, Adolescent Content co-founders, Ramaa Mosley and Hope Farley, aim to support the strong foundation schools have already built, offering additional career-focused instruction, real-world mentorship, and opportunities for aspiring student creators to connect with the industry.

"I started directing at 16 years old because of the kindness of a mentor, and I've made it my personal mission to help the next wave of storytellers through mentorship," said Mosley, co-founder and chief creative officer of Adolescent Content. "

"In my case, I was lucky to pass by a film set while riding my bike through my neighborhood and be invited by the director to observe and learn. This random event launched me in an industry I love. I am well aware that most careers require more than chance to take off", she added.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.