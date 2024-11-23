Full List: 10 Muslims win 2024 Maharashtra state polls

A total of 10 Muslims from different political parties, including the Shiv Sena, have won the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections results of which were announced Saturday Nov 23, 2024

Saturday November 23, 2024

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Result: A total of 10 Muslims from different political parties, including the Shiv Sena, have won the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections results of which were announced Saturday Nov 23, 2024.

The total number of Muslims winning the 2024 Maharashtra elections is same as their tally in 2014 and 2019 .

Maharashtra has a Muslim population of about 20%, and the state assembly has a total of 288 seats. Based on their population and the number of seats in the state assembly, representation of Muslims should have been more.

List of Muslims who won the 2024 Maharashtra Elections

Abdul Sattar Sillod (Shiv Sena - Shinde) Sana Malik Anushakti Nagar (NCP - Ajit Pawar) Hasan Mushrif Kagal (NCP - Ajit Pawar) Haroon Khan Varsova (Shiv Sena - UBT) Sajid Khan Pathan Akola West (Congress) Aslam Shaikh Malad West (Congress) Amin Patel Mumbadevi (Congress) Abu Asim Azmi Shivaji Nagar (Samajwadi Party) Rais Shaikh Bhiwandi East (Samajwadi Party) Mufti Ismail Qasmi Malegaon Central (AIMIM)

Muslim leaders who lost the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections are:

Arif Naseem Khan of Congress (Former Minister and sitting MLA from Chandivali, Mumbai). Waris Pathan of AIMIM (Sitting MLA from Bhiwandi West) Muzaffar Hussain of Congress (Mira Bhayandar, Thane) Asif Shaikh Rasheed (Malegaon Central) Imtiaz Jaleel (Aurangabad East) Haji Farooq Maqbool Shabdi of AIMIM (Solapur City Central) Farooq Shah of AIMIM (Dhule City) Fahad Malik (Anushakti Nagar) Dr Gaffar Qadri of AIMIM (Aurangabad East) Naser Siddiquie of AIMIM (Auranagabad Central) Nawab Malik of NCP Ajit Pawar (Shivaji Nagar)

Polling for the 288 Assembly of seats in Maharashtra was held on November 20, 2024. Counting of votes was done today i.e. Saturday Nov 23, 2024.

According to the final result announced by the Election Commission, the BJP has won a total of 132 seats, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) has won 57 seats and NCP (Ajit Pawar) has bagged 41 seats.

On the other hand, the Congress has won 16, Shiv Sena (UBT) has won 20 seats, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has won 10 seats, Samajwadi Party has won 02 seats.

The AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi has 01 seat.

Maharashtra 2024 Polling Percentage

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India, the voter turnout in Maharashtra was 66.05%.

Maharashtra has a total of 36 districts. As per the ECI districtwise data, Kolhapur district registered the highest voter turnout 76.63% followed by Gadchiroli 75.26%, Jalna 72.67%, Ahmednagar 72.47% and Hingoli 72.24%.

Elsewhere, Akola registered polling percentage of 64.76%, Amravati 66.40%, Aurangabad 69.64%, Beed 68.88%, Bhandara 70.60%, Chandrapur 71.33%, Dhule 65.47%, Gondiya 69.74%, Jalgaon 65.80%, Latur 67.03%, Mumbai City 52.65%, Mumbai Suburban 56.39%, Nagpur 61.60%, Nanded 69.45%, Nandurbar 71.88%, Nashik 69.12%, Osmanabad 65.62%, Palghar 66.63%, Parbhani 71.45%, Pune 61.62%, Raigad 69.15%, Ratnagiri 65.23%, Sangli 72.12%, Satara 71.95%, Sindhudurg 71.14%, Solapur 67.72%, Thane 56.93%, Wardha 69.29%, Washim 67.09% and Yavatmal 70.86%.

How many candidates contesting 2024 Maharashtra election

A total of 4,136 candidates from different political parties, including 2,086 Independents, are in the fray.

In the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

In the opposition - Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) 86.

The other parties contesting the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav are Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) - 237 seats, All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Asaduddin Owaisi 16 seats and Samajwadi Party (SP) on 09 seats.

The halfway mark is 144 seats and both the alliance are claiming to win more than the required number.

