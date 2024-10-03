GIGABYTE Unpacks Motherboards for AMD Ryzen 9000 Processors

Leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, Tuesday launched X870E and X870 series motherboards, specifically manufactured for AMD Socket AM5 platform

Taipei: Leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, Tuesday launched X870E and X870 series motherboards, specifically manufactured for AMD Socket AM5 platform.

Tailored specifically for AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors, these boards harness cutting-edge AI technologies to unlock the full potential of the chip maker's latest Zen 5 architecture.

Key features

With an array of high-performance features such as superior power and VRM design, exclusive AORUS AI SNATCH technology, advanced DDR5 technology, premium thermal management, next-gen Wi-Fi 7, and Dual USB4 connectivity, the X870E and X870 series motherboards also maximize the performance potential of the AMD's Ryzen X3D series processors.

The X870E and X870 motherboards feature GIGABYTE's enhanced power design, an all-digital VRM design equipped with premium MOSFETs, chokes, capacitors, and PWM controllers, supporting up to 20 power phases.

"The introduction of exclusive AORUS AI SNATCH technology takes performance to the next level, enabling one-click AI-powered overclocking, and optimizing DDR5 memory performance up to 8600 MT/s", the company said.

GIGABYTE Thermal Solution

GIGABYTE also enhances thermal solutions like the DDR Wind Blade, reducing temperatures by up to 10°C, ensuring stability under heavy loads, and pushing the limits of performance without overheating.

"These innovations work in synergy to deliver the ultimate gaming and multitasking experience", the motherboard supplier said.

GIGABYTE's X870E and X870 motherboards including the MASTER, PRO, ELITE, GAMING, and EAGLE series, cater to various user needs.

"All models are now available for purchase", the manufacturer said.

