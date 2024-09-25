Watch: Bill Gates buys hot dog from Halal Food Stall in New York



American multi-billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was spotted this week buying hot dog from a Halal Food Stall at Times Square, New York.

Captured on camera, Bill Gates walks towards the Halal Food Stall, stands for a while to order food and then waits few metres away.

Onlookers and bystanders rush to their smartphone cameras to capture the moment as Bill Gates waits for the delivery of his order.

In the viral video, Bill Gates himself is seen looking around with the famous brands Forever 21 and Disney showrooms flashing in the background.

Then the delivery man comes, hands over the hot dog Bill Gates bought from the Halal Meat Shop.

Why Halal food is important?

Halal food is special to Muslims, and prepared using the meat slaughtered as per the Islamic Sharia Law.

The Islamic tradition of animal slaughter is done by draining the blood completely. It ensures that quality of meat is healthy and free from all impurities harmful for human body.

Popular narrative is that only Muslims prefer Halal food. But, the fact is Jews also consume the meat procured from animals slaughtered Islamic way called Kosher slaughter.

Bill Gates and Muslims

The association of Bill Gates in beyond Halal Food. His daughter Jennifer has married Egyptian millionaire Nayel Nassar.

Jennifer Gates married Nayel Nassar in a Muslim ceremony in October 2021.

Jennifer and Nayel have a daughter, and Bill Gates is occasionally seen playing with his grand-daughter Leila.

In July this year, Nayel Nassar, who is also a professional equestrian, and represented Egypt in the Olympic Games 2024 held in Paris .

Bill Gates' wife, Melinda French Gates, cheered for her son-in-law and expressed her support and encouragement. Sharing a picture of him, she wrote, "So excited to watch you compete at the Olympics, Nayel Nassar. I'm rooting for you.''

