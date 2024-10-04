Application opens for 11th Edition of Study UK Alumni Awards

Friday October 4, 2024 9:48 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Image: British Council]

The British Council has invited applications for the 11th Edition of the Study UK Alumni Awards programme.

The last date to submit applications is October 21, 2024.

"Eligible applicants will be considered for both national Alumni Awards in participating countries and the global Alumni Awards", the British Council said.

About Study UK Alumni Awards

The aim of Study UK Alumni Awards is to recognise leaders who have significantly impacted their communities, industries, and nations by using their education from the UK. The awards are divided into four categories:

Science and sustainability

Culture and creativity

Social action

Business and innovation

These categories honour outstanding accomplishments and impacts in a variety of sectors. Candidates who meet the requirements will be able to compete in the Alumni Awards on both National and International platforms.

Recipients of the Global Alumni Award will get the opportunity to visit the UK for professional networking, which will help them build their professional networks, enhance their careers, and raise their visibility internationally.

The countries hosting national level awards in 2025 are Bangladesh, Brazil, Cyprus, Egypt, France, Ghana, Greece, India, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Myanmar, Nigeria, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, USA and Uzbekistan.

For more about the application process, categories and eligibility criteria candidates visit the official website: study-uk.britishcouncil.org/alumni-awards.

The website also gives important tips to write the application.

