IIT Delhi to research on Aviation Textiles for IAF

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Headquarters Maintenance (HQ) Command, Indian Air Force Nagpur have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing innovative technologies for aviation textiles

[(L to R): Prof. Sohel Rana, Prof. R. Alagirusamy (HoD, Textile and Fibre Engg. Dept., IIT Delhi), Prof. Bipin Kumar (Project Coordinator, IIT Delhi), Prof. Rajendra Singh (Associate Dean, R&D, IIT Delhi), Group Captain Prashant Pathak (Commanding Officer 16 BRD, IAF), Group Captain Asit Kumar (Chief of Planning & Production 16 BRD, IAF) and Wing Commander Arun Manohar (Chief of Quality Assurance). (Photo: IIT Delhi)]

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Headquarters Maintenance (HQ) Command, Indian Air Force Nagpur have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing innovative technologies for aviation textiles.

Aviation textiles comes under technical textiles which refers to a category of textiles specifically engineered and manufactured to serve functional purposes beyond traditional apparel and home furnishing applications.

Under the MoU, IIT Delhi and HQ Maintenance, IAF Nagpur, will co-operate, collaborate and promote research and development in areas of obsolescence management, self-reliance, upgradations and digitization through Indigenisation in the field of aviation grade textiles, Group Captain Prashant Pathak said.

Areas of Interest for Collaboration

Some of the areas of interest for collaboration include:

Raw material selection (textile/fabric) for various parachute and safety equipment.

Development of modern technologies/ equipment for technical textile/ fabric testing and latest standards available for incorporation into product designs related to parachute and safety equipment.

Implementing AI/ Robotics or imaging technologies for quality acceptance checks of textile/ fabric raw material/ finished products.

Innovate Machine Learning based Imaging Technology of finished products such as pilot parachute/ brake parachute or cargo parachute canopies, associated harness and crew restraint systems etc. received from the field units for repair.

Design and development, reliability studies, simulation studies, life extension studies of parachutes and associated accessories.

Emphasized the importance of this partnership in addressing the Indian defence sector's growing demand for indigenization, Prof. Rajendra Singh, Associate Dean, R&D, IIT Delhi highlighted the potential to leverage IIT Delhi's advanced research and IAF's practical expertise to develop innovative solutions for a wide range of aviation-grade textile products.

Prof. Bipin Kumar, Project Coordinator from the Department of Textile and Fibre Engineering, IIT Delhi said the partnership between IIT Delhi and HQ Maintenance, IAF Nagpur, is expected to contribute to India's self-reliance in defence technology.

