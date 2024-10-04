Israel rushes to hide damages by Iran missile attack

The far right Zionist regime of Israel has imposed strict restrictions and censorship on media to hide the actual damages done in the Iranian missile attack Tuesday October 01, 2024

[Huge crater close to Mossad Headquarters in Tel Aviv seen after Iranian attack.]

Tel Aviv: The far right Zionist regime of Israel has imposed strict restrictions and censorship on media to hide the actual damages done in the Iranian missile attack Tuesday October 01, 2024.

Israel closed off several military zones and prohibited the publication of information detailing where the missiles struck, complicating efforts to assess the full extent of the damage caused by the Iranian strikes, journalists covering the region said.

The Israeli censorship on the media though unannounced was imposed shortly after Iran launched a missile barrage including about 180 ballistic missiles at Israel hitting key military targets, at least three airbases and Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Iran said it attacked the military targets and airbases used by the Israeli Occupation Forces to bomb Beirut and other places in Lebanon where Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed on September 27, 2024.

In official briefings, the Israeli army claimed minimal damages resulting out of the Iranian supersonic missile attack. The Israeli military army however confirmed “01 death, few injuries and some damages to its airbases in Nevatim and Hatzerim air bases.

“But the attacks have failed to disturb the ongoing military operation”, the Israeli military said.

Independent media sources sharing the videos and images however claimed “huge damages” in Israel and “casualties in hundreds” as a result of the barrage of Iranian missiles that rained down on Tel Aviv for more than an hour.

Mossad headquarters hit: Report

Some media reports citing unnamed Israeli sources claimed damages to Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv .

These reports came after images and videos showing a huge crater close to the Israeli secret agency’s headquarters were published by international media houses.

American broadcaster CNN geolocated the video and found it was recorded from a high-rise apartment building in Herzliya, less than 3 kilometers from Mossad headquarters.

There are also reports of a number of F-35 fighter jets and C-130J transport planes being damaged in the Iranian air attack on Israel.

Some other images that surface despite media restrictions show wreckages of the bombed missiles in downtown Tel Aviv indicating the fragility of “Iron Dome” - the much talked about Israeli air defence system.

The military sources in Iran claimed 90% of their missiles were successful in hitting the intended targets. When this is the case then there must be damages on ground that Israel wants to hide in order to show the world and local residents its invincibility.

Israel using civilians as human shields

Meanwhile, an alarming report has emerged indicating that Israel’s intelligence Mossad headquarters is located in a “densely populated zone” in Tel Aviv city, raising significant concerns about civilians’ safety amid escalating tensions with Iran and other neighbouring countries.

While reporting live from the site, a CNN reporter noted that Mossad’s headquarters position effectively poses a significant risk to nearby civilians and makes them “human shields”.

“The problem is if you firing, even though Iran might consider that a military target, it will be in a civil area with civilians surrounding it,” CNN broadcasted on air.

These reports indicate the hypocrisy of the Zionist regime which has in the last one year razed to ground almost 90 civilian infrastructure of Gaza including schools, hospitals, mosques and churches accusing the Palestinian Resistance Fighters of hiding there and using civilians as human shield.

