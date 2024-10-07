UAE BioTech Symposium revokes ban on Israel

Decks are cleared for the Israeli BioTech companies to attend the UAE BioTech Symposium 2024 to be held in November.

Monday October 7, 2024 3:47 PM , ummid.com News Network

The quarterly UAE BioTech Symposium will be held from November 2 to 6, 2024 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, UAE at MasdarCity with registration at AmCham Abu Dhabi.

Dr Kambiz Shekdar, who is the owner of UAE BioTech Symposium, had earlier banned the entry of Israeli BioTech companies after AmCham banned the Chinese and Russian companies.

"The board of AmCham Abu Dhabi mandated that Chinese and Russian companies are not allowed. As Founding Chairman of AmCham Abu Dhabi BioTech Committee & Chairman of UAE BioTech Symposium, I mandate that Israeli companies are not allowed”, Dr Shekdar said in a statement released on October 05, 2024.

However, in a statement released on Sunday October 06, 2024, Dr Kambiz Shekdar said he retracted his personal ban on Israel in “the honor of a personal request by a former Rockefeller University classmate.”

Dr Kambiz Shekdar invented Chromovert Technology while he was a graduate student in the laboratory of his mentor, the late Nobel laureate and King Faisal Prize winner Dr. Günter Blobel, MD, PhD, at The Rockefeller University in New York City.

"I spent 8 years in the lab with Günter as my mentor. He would often talk about how his family was packed in a car, passing through Dresden escaping Nazi Germany when the fire bombing happened.

From invention at the Rockefeller University to IPO at New York Stock Exchange to scale-up drug discovery for jointly owned Made-in-Abu-Dhabi IP in the UAE, Dr Kambiz Shekdar is the first U.S. Biotech Abu Dhabi Golden Visa Inventor transitioning to the United Arab Emirates.

"I remember each time Günter remembered how he could read the pages of the newspaper by the light of the fire kilometers away. He donated his prize money to all three religions because he understood that peace is the fundament for achieving our human potential," Dr Shekdar said while revoking the ban on Israeli BioTech companies.

Israeli BioTech companies will be attending the 2024 UAE BioTech Symposium amid the boycott calls from different circles in the wake of the Israeli massacre of civilians in Gaza, West Bank and now in Lebanon.

The Israeli war crimes in occupied Palestine have sparked worldwide outrage. Demands are also being raised to revoke all academic collaborations the Israeli institutions have with universities and colleges.

Impromptu protests are held if any event is attended by Israeli delegates. On September 23, 2024, students, academics, peace and rights activists held a massive protest against the India-Israel Business Summit organised at Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) Bangalore.



