DTE Maha Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Merit List 2024 Published

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Merit List 2024: Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of candidates should be done from October 09 to 10, 2024

Wednesday October 9, 2024 0:19 AM , ummid.com News Network

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Admission 2024: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) has released on its official website phd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Tuesday October 08, 2024 Provisional Merit List of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy D Pharm (PHD24) for the year 2024-25.

"Provisional Merit List for Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy has been published on October 08, 2024", the admission schedule said.

"Grievances if any can be submitted before 05:00 pm on October 10, 2024", it said.

Direct Link to Check D Pharm Merit List 2024

1. Click here to go to the official website: phd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in .

2. Click on “D Pharm Provisional Merit Status” or “Diploma in Pharmacy Provisional Merit Status” on the home page.

4. Log-in using User ID and Password.

5. Check your name and merit status in the merit list.

6. In case of any error please report to DTE Maharashtra.

Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra will release the PHD 24 Final Merit List on October 11, 2024.

Maharashtra Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Pharmacy Post HSC Diploma Online Registration: August 08 to October 06, 2024

Document verification: August 08 to October 06, 2024

Display of PHD 24 Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: October 08, 2024

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: October 09 to 10, 2024

Display of PHD24 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: October 11, 2024

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : October 11, 2024.

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: October 16, 2024

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: October 21, 2024

DTE Maharashtra PHD24 CAP Round

The DTE released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE PHD24 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.

DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

