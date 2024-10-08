DTE Maha Post HSC Pharmacy Diploma Merit List 2024 Published

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy Admission 2024: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) has released on its official website phd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Tuesday October 08, 2024 Provisional Merit List of the students who have registered for Admission to First Year Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy D Pharm (PHD24) for the year 2024-25.
"Provisional Merit List for Post HSC Diploma in Pharmacy has been published on October 08, 2024", the admission schedule said.
"Grievances if any can be submitted before 05:00 pm on October 10, 2024", it said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: phd24.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on “D Pharm Provisional Merit Status” or “Diploma in Pharmacy Provisional Merit Status” on the home page.
4. Log-in using User ID and Password.
5. Check your name and merit status in the merit list.
6. In case of any error please report to DTE Maharashtra.
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra will release the PHD 24 Final Merit List on October 11, 2024.
The DTE released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE PHD24 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
