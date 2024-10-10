Korean author Han Kang awarded 2024 Nobel in Literature

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature has been conferred on South Korean author Han Kang for her work on the fragility of human life.

Thursday October 10, 2024 5:52 PM , ummid.com News Network

"The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2024 is awarded to the South Korean author Han Kang, for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Thursday October 10, 2024.

About Han Kang

Han Kang, the winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature 2024, was born on November 27, 1970 in Gwangju, South Korea.

She has been awarded the Nobel Prize for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life originally written in the Korean language.

Han Kang studied Korean literature at Yonsei University. She made her literary debut as a poet by publishing five poems, including “Winter in Seoul”, in the winter issue of Munhak-gwa-sahoe (Literature and Society) in 1993.

She began her career as a novelist the next year by winning the 1994 Seoul Shinmun Spring Literary Contest with “Red Anchor”.

She published her first short story collection entitled Yeosu (Munji Publishing Company) in 1995. She participated in the University of Iowa International Writing Program for three months in 1998 with support from the Arts Council Korea.

Her publications include a short story collection, Fruits of My Woman (2000), Fire Salamander (2012); novels such as Black Deer (1998), Your Cold Hands (2002), The Vegetarian (2007), Breath Fighting (2010), and Greek Lessons (2011), Human Acts (2014), The White Book (2016), I Do Not Bid Farewell(2021). A poem collection, I put the evening in the drawer (2013) was published as well.

She won the 25th Korean Novel Award with the novella, “Baby Buddha” in 1999, the 2000 Today’s Young Artist Award by Culture Ministry Korea, the 2005 YiSang Literary Award with “Mongol Spot”, and the 2010 Dongri Literary Award with The Wind is Blowing.

She was awarded Manhae literary prize for Human Acts (2014) and Hwang Sun-won literary award (2015) for the novella While One Snowflake Melts. Her recent novella Farewell won the Kim Yujung Literary Prize.(2018).

Her most recent novel ‘I Do Not Bid Farewell’ was awarded Medicis prize in France in 2023, Émile Guimet prize in 2024.

Nobel Prize 2024 Winners

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has started announcing the winners of 2024 Nobel Prize since Monday October 07, 2024.

On the first day of Nobel Prize winners’ announcement, the academy conferred the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly to U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation.

On October 08, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the Nobel Prize in Physics 2024 to John J. Hopfield of Princeton University, NJ, USA and Geoffrey E. Hinton University of Toronto, Canada.

On October 09, 2024, the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry jointly conferred on David Baker of U.S.A., and Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper of the United Kingdom for their research on protein.



