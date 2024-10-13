104 countries rally behind UN Sec Gen over Israeli ban

As many as 104 countries have thrown their weight behind UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres against the far right Zionist regime of Israel’s insulting and intimidating attitude

United Nations: As many as 104 countries have thrown their weight behind UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres against the far right Zionist regime of Israel’s insulting and intimidating attitude.

In a letter signed by 104 of the 193 UN member states, it is said the Israeli foreign minister’s comments about the UN Secretary General undermines the United Nations’ ability to carry out its mandate.

The letter further highlighted the importance of the UN Secretary General and its role saying the chair plays a vital role in advancing the purposes of the United Nations as outlined in its charter, and also praised his commitment to peace.

The letter of support, spearheaded by Chile and signed by 104 UN member countries, came after Israel declared the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres persona non grata and banned him from the Israel and other territories under its illegal occupation.

“We, the member states signatories to this letter, express our deep concern with and condemnation of the recent statement from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel declaring the Secretary-General persona non grata. Such actions undermine the United Nations’ ability to carry out its mandate, which includes mediating conflicts and providing humanitarian support,” the letter stated.

“In the Middle East, this (Israeli actions) could further delay an end to all hostilities and the establishment of a credible path towards the two-state solution, with the state of Palestine and Israel living side by side in peace and security, in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions” the letter continues.

Reaffirming “full support and confidence” in Guterres, the letter said, “We are confident of his commitment to peace and security, and alignment with International Law including in promoting respect for international humanitarian law, and the relevant United Nations resolutions regarding the situation in the Middle East”.

“The Secretary General’s efforts reflect our shared desire for an end to violence and for meaningful dialogue in the pursuit of lasting peace in the Middle East”, the letter said.

The UN member countries further called for respect for the UN leadership and its mission.

“… we call upon all parties to avoid actions that could weaken the critical role of the United Nations in conflict resolution”, the letter said.

Full list of 104 Countries

104 #UN Member States and the African Union issue letter expressing support for #UNSG @antonioguterres in response to #Israel declaring him persona non grata. @ChileONU initiated the effort which "urges all parties to engage constructively with the United Nations to seek a… pic.twitter.com/ixNKquyDV0 — Rami Ayari (@Raminho) October 11, 2024

Signatories to the letter include France, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Pakistan, Lebanon, Iran, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Brazil, and the African Union.

Notable absent from the list are countries that have supplied Israel with arms during its yearlong barbaric actions in Gaza, including the U.S., Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and India.

