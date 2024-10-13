Gaza bleeding like Hiroshima, Nagasaki: 2024 Nobel Peace winner

In a passionate appeal to end war, Toshiyuki Mimaki, co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo, the Japanese group which won the 2024 Nobel Peace, said Gaza today resembles Hiroshima and Nagasaki that were bombed by the United States in 1945

Sunday October 13, 2024 12:11 PM , ummid.com News Network

Tokyo/Gaza: In a passionate appeal to end war, Toshiyuki Mimaki, co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo, the Japanese group which won the 2024 Nobel Peace, said Gaza today resembles Hiroshima and Nagasaki that were bombed by the United States in 1945.

“Children in Hiroshima and Nagasaki lost their fathers in the war and their mothers in the bombings. They became orphans."

“In Gaza, bleeding children are being held by their parents. It's like Japan 80 years ago,” Mimaki said during a news conference in Tokyo after the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize winner was announced.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee conferred the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize on the Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons.

Nihon Hidankyo is the largest and most influential Hibakusha organisation in Japan. In 1956, local Hibakusha associations along with victims of nuclear weapons tests in the Pacific formed the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations. This name was shortened in Japanese to Nihon Hidankyo.

Besides its efforts to make the world free from nuclear weapons, rhe organisation highlights the fates of those who survived the infernos of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that were long concealed and neglected.

80 years on, the 1945 bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are the testimony of the American crimes against humanity that go unpunished.

Addressing the press, Mimaki criticized the persistence of war, pointing out parallels between the conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Gaza.

"You hear countries making threats like, 'We will use nuclear weapons any time'," he said in a live interview.

"It is impossible to maintain peace in the world in a world with nuclear weapons," he said.

"The people are wishing for peace. But politicians insist on waging war, saying, 'We won't stop until we win.' I wonder if the power of the United Nations couldn't put a stop to it," he said.

‘Gaza right now is like Japan 80 years ago’ — Toshiyuki Mimaki, co-chair of Hidankyo, the A-bomb survivors’ group that won 2024 Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/50goIo52RD — Thoton Akimoto (@AkimotoThn) October 12, 2024

Mimaki, who was three years old when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, faulted governments for waging wars even as their citizens yearned for peace.

"Especially in places like Israel and Gaza, children are being covered in blood and living every day without food, having their schools destroyed, stations destroyed and bridges destroyed," he said, appearing to fight back tears.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.