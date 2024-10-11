Nobel Peace Prize 2024 Announced

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has conferred the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize to the Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons

"This grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also known as Hibakusha, is receiving the peace prize for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Friday October 11, 2024.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee known for making surprises, defied the expectations again while deciding the name of Nobel Peace Prize winner 2024.

Till the announcement of the winner today, it was expected that United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), International Court of Justice (ICJ) and UN Secretary General António Guterres will be the winners of this year’s Nobel Peace for their courage to stand against the Israeli barbarism, blackmailing and leading the voice against the massacre of the Palestinians.

About Nihon Hidankyo

"The extraordinary efforts of Nihon Hidankyo and other representatives of the Hibakusha have contributed greatly to the establishment of a nuclear taboo", it added.

Nihon Hidankyo is the largest and most influential Hibakusha organisation in Japan.

In 1956, local Hibakusha associations along with victims of nuclear weapons tests in the Pacific formed the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations. This name was shortened in Japanese to Nihon Hidankyo.

Besides its efforts to make the world free from nuclear weapons, rhe organisation highlights the fates of those who survived the infernos of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that were long concealed and neglected.

The 1945 bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are the testimony of the American crimes against the humanity.



Four Palestinian Journalists , who reported from war-hit Gaza, were also nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, highlighting their courageous work in the face of adversity and were in the expected list of the coveted prize.

Nobel Prize 2024 Winners

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has started announcing the winners of 2024 Nobel Prize since Monday October 07, 2024.

On the first day of Nobel Prize winners’ announcement, the academy conferred the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly to U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation.

On October 08, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the Nobel Prize in Physics 2024 to John J. Hopfield of Princeton University, NJ, USA and Geoffrey E. Hinton University of Toronto, Canada.

On October 09, 2024, the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry jointly conferred on David Baker of U.S.A., and Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper of the United Kingdom for their research on protein.

On October 10, 2024, the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature conferred on South Korean author Han Kang for her work on the fragility of human life.

