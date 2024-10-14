Israeli Army Chief killed in Hezbollah attack; Rumors, say local media

The Israeli Occupation Forces have so far not responded to the reports fast spreading about the assassination of Israeli Army Chief Herzi Halevi in Hezbollah drone attack Sunday

Tel Aviv: Israeli Army Chief Herzi Halevi has been killed in the Hezbollah drone attack Sunday October 13, 2024, multiple reports claimed but the local media refuted them as ‘rumours’.

Four Israeli soldiers were killed and 58 others were wounded by the Hezbollah drone strike on a military base near Binyamina in north-central Israel Sunday night, The Times of Israel reported.

Independent media sources put the number of deaths much higher than the Israeli claims.

The attack was claimed by Hezbollah, which said that it had targeted a training base belonging to the Israeli army's Golani Brigade with a “swarm of drones.”

Videos that surfaced after the attack showed the occupation forces were partying at the time of attack.

Soon after the attack, reports claimed that Israeli Army Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi has also been killed in the Hezbollah attack, worst since the beginning of the ongoing war.

Dr. Anastasia Maria Lopes, a verified social media user with over a million followers, posted that Halevi's death had been confirmed.

"Initial reports confirm the assassination of the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army, Herzi Halevi," Lopes wrote with a picture of Halevi.

American commentator Jackson Hinkle posted on the X website that Halevi had been assassinated, according to unconfirmed reports.

Henkel, who has more than two million followers on the X platform, added that the assassination of the chief of staff was carried out using “advanced drones.”

Researcher and journalist Suleiman Ahmed, who has more than half a million followers, also shared the news about Halevi’s killing, attributing the credit to “unconfirmed reports.”

Local media however refuted the reports of Halevi’s killing in Hezobollah attack as “rumours”.

“Rumors of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi's death have circulated widely throughout social media following the Hezbollah drone attack that hit Israel near the Binyamina area on Sunday evening”, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“The fake reports regarding Halevi began to spread rapidly after the incident that left over 60 people wounded”, the local Israeli daily said.

In a statement shortly after midnight, Israeli army spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed the death of 04 Israeli soldiers in the attack but did not say anything about Herzi Halevi.

Soon after the Hezbollah attack on its military base, the frustrated Israeli forces bombed a tented camp in Gaza burning alive a number of Palestinians.

