2024 Maha Polls: Advay Hirey to take on Dada Bhuse in Malegaon Outer

Thursday October 24, 2024 5:41 PM , ummid.com News Network

Malegaon: Advay Hirey Patil has been fielded by Shiv Sena (UBT) as INDIA alliance candidate against Sena stalwart and cabinet minister Dada Bhuse, the party has confirmed.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Thursday released its first list of 65 candidates for the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav.

Advay Hirey’s name is in the list from the Malegaon Outer assembly constituency.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) had on Wednesday confirmed the candidature of Dada Bhuse from Malegaon Outer Vidhan Sabha seat.

Dada Bhuse , a cabinet minister in the present government, is representing Malegaon Outer Assembly Constituency since 2004.

About Dada Bhuse

Dada Bhuse came into limelight in 2001 when he was accused of rioting and participating in the murder of a Muslim former councillor during the infamous October 26, 2001 Malegaon riot.

He contested the 2004 Maharashtra election and won even as a criminal case was pending against him. He retained the seat for the second term in 2009. In February 2011, the Bombay High Court declared his election as void due to non-disclosure of complete record of the criminal cases pending against him.

He however survived and won two more consecutive terms winning the 2014 and 2019 state elections.

Dada Bhuse, who built his career playing communal politics, in his 20-year-long tenure has changed the face and look of the Malegaon City. A number of successful projects, including a revamped Girna Bridge, construction of the two dilapidated Mosum bridges, and establishment of Agriculture College on Nampur Road are testimony of the development works he has done for the constituency.

About Advay Hiray

Advay Hiray is the son of Prashant Hiray. His father Prashant Hiray has been MLA and a minister in Maharashtra.

His elder brother Apoorva Hirey was also MLC representing the Nashik Teacher Constituency.

Advay Hire’s grandfather Karmaveer Bhausaheb Sakharam Hiray was also a minister in Maharashtra.

The Hirey family runs a chain of institutes in Malegaon, Nashik and Mumbai.

Advay Hiray, a former chairman of the Nashik District Central Co-operative Bank (2012-2013), was accused of approving a loan for the "Renuka Devi Society", an organisation headed by his mother, Smita Hiray.

He was arrested in the case in November 2023, but was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in August 2024.

Shiv Sena UBT List for 2024 Polls

Other Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders included in its first list for the 2024 polls are Dr Rahul Patil (Prabhani), Udaysigh Rajput (Kannad), Kishanchand Tanwani (Sambhaji Nagar Centre or Aurangabad Centre), Raju Shinde ((Sambhaji Nagar East or Aurangabad East), Wasant Gite (Nashik Centre), Sudhakar Badgujar (Nashik West), Unmesh Patil (Chalisgaon), Vaishali Suryawanshi (Pachora), Mahadev Ghatak (Bhiwandi Rural).

Shiv Sena (UBT) also announced its candidates for Kurla, Thane, Bandra (West), Chembur, Andheri (West), Jogeshwari (West), Bhandup, Mahim, Worli, Karjat and other seats.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting the 2024 elections in alliance with the Congress and NCP (Sharad Pawar).

As per the seat sharing deal, the three parties have confirmed to contest on 85 seats each while talks are on the 33 remaining seats.

