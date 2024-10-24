Ab Sattar, Dada Bhuse in Shinde Sena 1st list for 2024 Maharashtra Polls

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) Wednesday released its first list of 45 candidates for the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav

Thursday October 24, 2024 11:38 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Abdul Sattar (L) and Dada Bhuse (File image)]

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) Wednesday released its first list of 45 candidates for the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) is contesting the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections in alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar).

On Tuesday, NCP (Ajit Pawar) had released its first list of 38 candidates.

The three parties have decided to contest all 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra together. The NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) released their respective lists for the 2024 Maharashtra elections even as the seat sharing deal between the three alliance partners has yet to be sealed.

Shiv Sena (Shinde) List for 2024 Maharashtra Polls

Besides Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Cabinet Ministers Abdul Sattar and Dada Bhuse have also been confirmed as the party candidates from their respective seats by the party high command.

According to the list of candidates released by the party, Shinde will contest from Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in Thane district, Abdul Sattar will contest from Sillod in Aurangabad district whereas Dada Bhuse will contest the 2024 state polls from Malegaon Outer in Nashik district.

The three have won their respectives seats a number of times and will contest the 2024 election to retain dominance in home turfs.

Other Shiv Sena leaders in the list are Ashish Jaiswal (Ramtek), Uday Samant (Ratnagiri), Arjun Panditrao Khotkar (Jalna), Mahendra Hari Dalvi (Alibagh) - all sitting MLAs.

The state elections in Maharashtra for all of the 288 assembly seats will be held in single phase. Date of polling is November 20, 2024 whereas counting of votes will be done on Nov 23, 2024.

All results are likely to be out by the end of the day on Nov 23, 2024, according to the Maharashtra Election Schedule announced by the ECI.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.