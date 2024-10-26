Chile latest to join Artemis Accords

Saturday October 26, 2024 10:27 PM , ummid.com News Network

[(From L to R) Chilean Ambassador to the United States Juan Gabriel Valdés, Chilean Minister of Science, Technology, Knowledge, and Innovation Aisén Etcheverry, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, and United States Department of State Acting Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Jennifer R. Littlejohn pose for a photo after the signing of the Artemis Accords, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 (Image: NASA/Keegan Barber)]



Washington: Chile is the latest country to sign the Artemis Accords, becoming the 47th nation and the seventh South American country to commit to the responsible exploration of space for all humanity, NASA said.

Chile joined Artemic Accords Friday October 25, 2024 in a ceremony hosted by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson at the agency's headquarters in Washington.

"Today we welcome Chile's signing of the Artemis Accords and its commitment to the shared values of all the signatories for the exploration of space," said Nelson.

"The United States has long studied the stars from Chile's great Atacama Desert. Now we will go to the stars together, safely, and responsibly, and create new opportunities for international cooperation and the Artemis Generation", he added.

This comes two weeks after Estonia joined the Artemis Accords becoming 46th country to do so.

In 2020, the United States, Saudi Arabia, India and seven other countries were the first to sign the Artemis Accords , which identified an early set of principles promoting the beneficial use of space for humanity.

The accords are grounded in the Outer Space Treaty and other agreements including the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices and norms of responsible behavior that NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data.

Aisén Etcheverry, minister of science, technology, knowledge and innovation, signed the Artemis Accords on behalf of Chile.

"A significant milestone"

Jennifer Littlejohn, acting assistant secretary, Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, U.S. Department of State, and Juan Gabriel Valdés, ambassador of Chile to the United States, also participated in the event.

"The signing marks a significant milestone for Chile, particularly as our government is committed to advancing technological development as a key pillar of our national strategy," said Etcheverry.

"Chile has the opportunity to engage in the design and development of world-leading scientific and technological projects", Etcheverry added.

"Moreover, this collaboration allows us to contribute to areas of scientific excellence where Chile has distinguished expertise, such as astrobiology, geology, and mineralogy, all of which are critical for the exploration and colonization of space", Etcheverry said.

