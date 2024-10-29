Saudi Arabia: MBC News Director sacked for branding Hamas, Hezbollah leaders as ‘terrorists’

Saudi media conglomerate MBC Group has fired its News Director Musaed Al-Thubaiti after a report was aired branding Hamas and Hezbollah leaders and commanders as “terrorists"

Tuesday October 29, 2024 11:55 PM

The MBC Group, formerly known as Middle East Broadcasting Center, is the largest media company in West Asia and North Africa owned and controlled by the Saudi government.

The report published by Al Arabiya and other MBC TV channels on Oct 17 had sparked a huge outrage, especially in Iraq where the office of the group was torched.

Controversial Report

The report, authored by journalist Mohammad Al-Mashari, was titled “Millennium of Salvation from Terrorists: The Figures Who Terrorized the World the World and Bloodshed”.

In his report, Mashari projected senior leaders of the Palestinian Resistance Movement such as Ismail Haniyeh , Saleh al Aruri and Yahya Sinwar as “terrorists”.

Hezbollah’s slain chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated in an Israeli strike on southern Beirut on September 27, 2024, was also mentioned in the list.

MBC officials summoned

Following the outrage, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Media Regulation had summoned MBC officials.

In a statement released later, the Saudi media regulatory body said that the report was in violation of the Kingdom’s media regulations and policy.

Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission also responded, revoking MBC’s licence and closing its Baghdad office, according to Middle East Monitor.

In a scathing response, Hamas accused the MBC Group of “clear bias”, saying the media conglomerate was “serving the enemies of the Palestinian people".

