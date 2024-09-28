Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli bombing: Hezbollah

Hezbollah has confirmed its chief Hassan Nasrallah, has been killed in Israeli bombing carried out on its headquarters in Lebanese capital Beirut Friday September 27, 2024.

Saturday September 28, 2024 7:55 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Beirut: Hezbollah has confirmed its chief Hassan Nasrallah, has been killed in Israeli bombing carried out on its headquarters in Lebanese capital Beirut Friday September 27, 2024.

Hezbollah confirmed the killing of its chief Hassan Nasrallah after Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X on Saturday, “Hassan Nasrallah is dead.”

While confirming his killing, Hezbollah vowed to take revenge.

“The leadership of Hezbollah vows to the highest, most sacred, and dearest martyr in our journey, filled with sacrifices and martyrs, to continue its struggle against the enemy, supporting Gaza and Palestine, and defending Lebanon and its steadfast, honorable people,” Hezbollah said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

The Israeli massive airstrikes Friday levelled six apartment buildings while injuring 91 people, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

Along with Nasarallah, Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s southern front, and additional Hezbollah commanders were also killed in the air strikes in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh on Friday, the Israeli military said.

“Most of the senior leaders of Hezbollah have been eliminated,” Shoshani said.

Hezbollah under Nasrallah

64-year-old Nasrallah, led the Iran-backed group for more than 32 years, serving as a political and spiritual leader who guided Hezbollah to a place of prominence in Lebanon.

Among his supporters, the Shia leader was lauded for standing up to Israel and defying the United States. To his enemies, he was the head of a terrorist organisation and a proxy for Iran in its tussle for influence in the Middle East.

Hezbollah's image in the Arab world - especially in Syria and Lebanon, has been greatly tarnished because of its sectarian activities during Syrian civil war that saw killing of hundreds of thousands.

Major religious leaders and activists, Sunni and Shia both, condemned Hezbollah under Nasrallah, with many former supporters of the militant outfit becoming its fervent opponents for its stance in Syria.

Among them was Shi'i Cleric Subhi al-Tufayli, the group's founder and principal architect during 1980s, who denounced Hezbollah under Nasrallah for abandoning its founding principles.

Al-Tufayli also accused Hezbollah of serving the hegemonic ambitions of Iran and Russia in the region.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned Saturday what he described as Israel’s “short-sighted” policy after strikes on Lebanon that Israel said killed Nasrallah.

“The massacre of the defenseless people in Lebanon once again revealed the ferocity of the Zionist rabid dog to everyone, and proved the short-sighted and stupid policy of the leaders of the usurping regime,” Khamenei said in a statement without mentioning Hassan Nasarallah.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.