Apple Intelligence rolled out across devices

Wednesday October 30, 2024 9:06 PM , Zohair M Safwan, ummid.com

Cupertino (California): Apple has rolled out ‘Apple Intelligence’ it’s much talked about AI feature across all devices actually joining the AI race which began about two years ago with the launch of ChatGPT.

First showcased in June this year , Apple Intelligence is part of iOS 18.1 and will be available to all Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

Key Features

Apple Intelligence’ harnesses the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks, the company said.

"Apple Intelligence is the personal intelligence system that puts powerful generative models right at the core of your iPhone, iPad, and Mac and powers incredible new features to help users communicate, work, and express themselves", the tech giant said.

With Private Cloud Compute, Apple sets a new standard for privacy in AI, with the ability to flex and scale computational capacity between on-device processing and larger, server-based models that run on dedicated Apple silicon servers.

Moreover, with Apple Intelligence, Siri becomes more deeply integrated into the system experience.

"Apple Intelligence is generative AI in a way that only Apple can deliver, and we're incredibly excited about its ability to enrich our users' lives," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a blog post.

Apple's new features include enhanced writing tools, improved photo searching capabilities, and a more conversational Siri virtual assistant.

In another important move, Apple said it also plans to integrate ChatGPT's capabilities into its services by December.

Key Updates

Apple Intelligence is available in beta on all iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad mini (A17 Pro), and iPad and Mac models with M1 and later, with Siri and device language set to US English, as part of an iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia update.

English (Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, UK) language support will be available this December.

Some features, and support for additional languages, like Chinese, English (India, Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese and others, will be coming over the course of the next year.

Clean Up is available in beta on all iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later, as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

The new features include Writing Tools, Image Playground, Genmoji and others.

Furthermore, Apple Intelligence provides Siri with enhanced action capabilities, and developers can take advantage of predefined and pretrained App Intents across a range of domains to not only give Siri the ability to take actions in your app, but to make your app’s actions more discoverable in places like Spotlight, the Shortcuts app, Control Center, and more.



Meanwhile, Apple also rolled out Tuesday all new Mac mini - billed as the smallest ever desktop computer.

