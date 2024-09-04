Acer unveils 'Iconia X12' AMOLED entertainment Tablet

Leading computer brand Acer Wednesday (September 04, 2024) unpacked the new Iconia X12 (X12-11), an AMOLED-display tablet designed to boost productivity and entertainment experiences

Wednesday September 4, 2024

Berlin: Leading computer brand Acer Wednesday (September 04, 2024) unpacked the new Iconia X12 (X12-11), an AMOLED-display tablet designed to boost productivity and entertainment experiences.

Users can maximize the split-screen feature for work, high color contrast for content, and smooth frames when playing on its massive 12.6-inch AMOLED (2560X1600) panel with a fast 60 Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness.

"The Acer Iconia X12 is also equipped with quad stereo speakers for rich, immersive audio", the company said.

The Iconia X12 tablet sports a sophisticated but durable thin-and-light aluminum alloy chassis, weighing just 600 g and 6.7 mm thin, and draped in an olivine black colorway.

Along with its 10,000 mAh battery capacity and quick-charging capability, the Iconia X12 is a trendy and convenient digital companion that can be easily carried and used within the environment.

Acer Iconia X12 Key Features

The new Acer Iconia X12 tablet features a 12.6-inch, 2.5K AMOLED display at 60 Hz and 400 nits brightness for vibrant colors and high-quality images, paired with quad stereo speakers for immersive experiences.

Equipped with productivity and creativity-boosting tools; optional stylus pen and detachable Bluetooth keyboard, plus a portfolio case that doubles as a multi-angle stand for added usability.

Boasts superb performance powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and compatibility with the latest apps, games, and features on the Android 14 OS

A great on-the-go device to capture every moment with high mega-pixel front and back cameras paired with thin-and-light design and a 10,000 mAh battery with fast-charging capability.

"With 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256 GB UFS storage, and a microSD slot of up to 1 TB, the Iconia X12 maintains responsive performance and provides plenty of memory space for storing files and data", Acer said.

Iconia X12 also supports Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C for reliable connectivity.

Acer Iconia X12 (X12-11) will be available in North America in January 2025, starting at $349, in EMEA in January 2025, starting at EUR 369, and in China in January 2025, starting at RMB 2,688.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.

