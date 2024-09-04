Acer upacks its 1st handheld gaming PC 'Nitro Blaze 7'

Tech giant Acer Wednesday (September 04, 2024) entred into the handheld gaming market launching 'Acer Nitro Blaze 7' (GN771)

Berlin: Tech giant Acer Wednesday (September 04, 2024) entred into the handheld gaming market launching 'Acer Nitro Blaze 7' (GN771).

Acer Nitro Blaze 7 combines cutting-edge technology and a compact design to always bring next-level gaming and entertainment within reach.

Acer Nitro Blaze 7 Specification

If we go by the new PC's specification, Acer's first-generation handheld AI gaming PC features an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, with Ryzen AI that optimizes performance and responsiveness across a wide range of games and applications.

"Acer Nitro Blaze 7 design allows users to easily slip the device into their bags or pockets for instant playing time on the go", the company said.

It comes with 7-inch Full HD (FHD) IPS display with a touch interface, plus AMD FreeSync Premium technology, and a blazing-fast 144 Hz refresh rate.

"This allows players to experience enhanced visuals and responsive controls while playing their favorite AAA titles", Acer said.

The system runs on Windows 11 and features the new Acer Game Space application which supports the addition of games from multiple platforms.

Acer Nitro Blaze 7 Key Features

Acer Nitro Blaze 7 delivers fast and smooth gameplay, powered by AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors with up to 39 total AI TOPS, up to 2 TB of storage, and 16 GB LPDDR5x memory

Offers immersive and stutter-free visuals on a Full HD, 144 Hz refresh rate IPS touch panel, paired with AMD Radeon 780M Graphics, Radeon Super Resolution, and AMD FreeSync Premium technology

The customized Acer Game Space app integrates mainstream gaming platforms on the Windows 11-powered handheld

The compact and lightweight design allows for portable gaming anywhere and ensures lightning-fast connections with Wi-Fi 6E support

The new Acer Game Space feature in the PC enables users to effortlessly navigate through the Windows 11 gaming handheld's library of games

"For high-speed connectivity, the Nitro gaming handheld supports Wi-Fi 6E and incorporates various ports for seamless device and accessory pairing including USB4 (Type-C) with fast charging, and a MicroSD card reader to expand storage capacity", Acer said.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.

