Acer upacks its 1st handheld gaming PC 'Nitro Blaze 7'

Berlin: Tech giant Acer Wednesday (September 04, 2024) entred into the handheld gaming market launching 'Acer Nitro Blaze 7' (GN771).
Acer Nitro Blaze 7 combines cutting-edge technology and a compact design to always bring next-level gaming and entertainment within reach.
If we go by the new PC's specification, Acer's first-generation handheld AI gaming PC features an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, with Ryzen AI that optimizes performance and responsiveness across a wide range of games and applications.
"Acer Nitro Blaze 7 design allows users to easily slip the device into their bags or pockets for instant playing time on the go", the company said.
It comes with 7-inch Full HD (FHD) IPS display with a touch interface, plus AMD FreeSync Premium technology, and a blazing-fast 144 Hz refresh rate.
"This allows players to experience enhanced visuals and responsive controls while playing their favorite AAA titles", Acer said.
The system runs on Windows 11 and features the new Acer Game Space application which supports the addition of games from multiple platforms.
"For high-speed connectivity, the Nitro gaming handheld supports Wi-Fi 6E and incorporates various ports for seamless device and accessory pairing including USB4 (Type-C) with fast charging, and a MicroSD card reader to expand storage capacity", Acer said.
Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.
Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.