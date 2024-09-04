Himachal passes bill tightening noose around MLAs who defect

Shimla: In an unprecedented move the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Wednesday (September 04, 2024) passed a Bill tightening noose around the MLAs who defect and change parties.

A political crisis had rocked Himachal Pradesh few months ago when 06 of the ruling party MLAs had defied party whip, risking the collapse of the Congress government.

The six MLAs had also supported the BJP nominee in the Rajya Sabha elections held on February 27, 2024.

The government however survived and the plans of the defected MLAs boomeranged as they were disqualified as members of the assembly.

In an attempt to check defection of MLAs in future, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (Allowances and Pension of Members) Amendment Bill, 2024.

As per the newly passed Bill the MLAs who defect will become ineligible for pension.

"A person shall not be entitled to a pension under the Act if they have been disqualified at any point under the tenth schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law)", the Bill says.

The was introduced in the Assembly by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday. It was passed by the assembly amidst thumping of desks.

