Maha NEET UG 2024: BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Admission Schedule Published

Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier released the Merit List of Candidates who have registered for admission in BUMS, BAMS, BHMS (AYUSH Courses) and Paramedical courses based on NEET UG 2024 score

Thursday September 5, 2024 12:37 PM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Admission: The Maharashtra CET Cell has published on its official website medical2024.mahacet.org Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling (CAP Round) Schedule to be conducted for admission in BUMS, BAMS, BHMS (AYUSH courses Group B) for the year 2024-25.

According to the NEET UG Counselling Schedule for BUMS, BAMS, BHMS (AYUSH courses Group B) the CET Cell will release on September 09, 2024 the Seat Matrix (State Quota) 2024 of CAP Round 1.

Choice Filling and Seat Allotment

The schedule further said that Online Preference Form (Choice) Filling process for these courses will be done from September 09 to 11, 2024 up to 06:00 pm.

"Based on choices and options filled and submitted by the candidates, CAP Round 1 Selection List of BUMS, BAMS and BHMS (AYUSH Courses/Group B) will be published on September 13, 2024”, the CET Cell said.

Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling

The CET Cell started through its official website cetcell.net.in from August 17, 2024 Online Registration for NEET UG 2024 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).

Accordingly, the CET Cell published the First Selection List for MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) on August 31, 2024.

The Selection List for BUMS, BHMS, BAMS (AYUSH Courses/Group B) and BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B P&O (Paramedical Courses/Group C) will be released separately as per the above schedule.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 or are not happy with the allotted seat can participate in the consequent rounds as per the published schedule.

