OpenAI’s ‘GPT Next’ to be 100% more powerful than GPT-4

Thursday September 5, 2024 2:07 PM , ummid.com Tech Desk

[OpenAI Japan CEO Nagasaki addressing KDDI Summit 2024 (Image source: ITMediaAI).]

Artificial Intelligence (AI) research organization OpenAI is planning to launch soon GPT-Next - an AI model which will be 100 times more powerful than GPT-4.

While addressing the business event “KDDI SUMMIT 2024” on September 03, 2024, Tadao Nagasaki, CEO of OpenAI Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of US based OpenAI, outlined the company’s business and shared his own views on the new AI model that will be announced in near future, calling it "GPT Next."

"The AI model called 'GPT Next' that will be released in near future will evolve nearly 100 times based on past performance.

“Unlike traditional software, AI technology grows exponentially. For this reason, we would like to support the creation of a world with AI as soon as possible”, Nagasaki said.

GPT Series Overview

Microsoft-owned OpenAI had launched its large multimodal model "GPT-4" which accepts image and text inputs in March 2023 .

The company launched GPT-4o, a more capable, conversational yet cost-effective and affordable version of its flagship AI model in May 2024 .

In his speech, Nagasaki explained about the future of the AI model ‘GPT series’ comparing it to GPT-3 and GPT-4, and GPT-4o which also supports multimodal feature i.e. the ability to handle multiple formats of data such as audio and images.

He said that unlike traditional software, AI technology is growing exponentially and for this reason, OpenAI would like to support the creation of a world with AI at the earliest,as reported by ITMediaAI.

OpenAI active users

Nagasaki further said that the number of active ChatGPT users had exceeded 200 million as of the end of August, 2024.

He also said that OpenAI has less than 2,000 employees globally, half of whom are engaged in AI development.

He said the company's main clients include Apple, which announced that it will integrate ChatGPT into its iPhones, The Coca-Cola Company, and Moderna, a biotechnology company.

