CBSE 10th, 12th LOC 2025: Last date of submission Oct 4

Wednesday September 11, 2024 11:11 PM , ummid.com News Network

CBSE Board Exams 2025: In a reminder published Tuesday September 10, 2024, the Central Board of Education (CBSE) has asked all the registered schools and junior colleges to submit in time the List of Candidates (LOC) who have registered for Class X and Class XII board exams 2025.

The CBSE had started from September 05, 2024 registration of candidates who wish to appear in classes 10 and 12 board exams in 2025.

The schools and colleges are required to submit the list of registered candidates via Pariksha Sangam portal using the official link: parikshasangam.cbse.

“Submission of the LOC within the schedule is compulsory. Further, the submission of correct data of the students is highly important to avoid future complications for the smooth conduct of the examination.

“The schools are therefore requested to plan the timely and correct data of the students for submission of the LOC”, the CBSE said in a 28-page notification dated September 04, 2024.

The CBSE further said, “Only those students will be allowed to appear in Class 10th and 12th board exams 2025 whose names will be submitted through the online process of LOC submission.”

Schedule of LOC Submission

As per the CBSE notification, the date and time of candidates list submission without late fee is from September 05 to October 04, 2024.

The date and time of candidates list submission with late fee is from October 05 to 15, 2024.

Students should note that the exam fee for 5 subjects is INR 1,500. (INR 1,400 for SC/ST candidates).

Students should also note that INR 300 per subject per student is payable for additional subjects.

"The late fees is INR 2,000 per candidate in addition to the regular fee", the CBSE said.

Prescribed fees for students from Nepal is INR 5,000 and for countries other than India and Nepal is INR 10,000 without late fee.

CBSE Students Registration

The principals of CBSE schools and colleges should note that they are required to register on the Pariksha Sangam portal before submitting the List of Candidates.

The principals of CBSE schools and colleges should also note that the last date of student registration and submission of List of Candidates - LOC, is October 04, 2024.

After the due date, the candidates will be liable to pay late fees as per the following:

If students' details are entered and finalized on or before September 30, 2024, the schools can pay the fee till Oct 04, 2024 without any late fees. Thereafter late fee will be applicable.

If students' details are entered and finalized on or before October 01, 2024, the schools can pay the fee till Oct 05, 2024 without any late fees. Thereafter late fee will be applicable.

If students' details are entered and finalized on or before October 02, 2024, the schools can pay the fee till Oct 06, 2024 without any late fees. Thereafter late fee will be applicable.

If students' details are entered and finalized on or before October 03, 2024, the schools can pay the fee till Oct 07, 2024 without any late fees. Thereafter late fee will be applicable.

If students' details are entered and finalized on or before October 04, 2024, the schools can pay the fee till Oct 08, 2024 without any late fees. Thereafter late fee will be applicable.

The CBSE has confirmed that the 2025 board exams for classes Xth and XIIth will start on Feb 15, 2025. It is however yet to release the time table or date sheet.

