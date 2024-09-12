Maha TET 2024 application starts on mahatet.in; Last date Sept 30

Maharashtra TET 2024: Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad has started through the official website of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test mahatet.in Online Registration of the candidates who wish to appear for MAHA TET 2024.
Online Registration for MAHA TET 2024 has started from Monday September 09, 2024. Last date of application has been fixed as September 30, 2024.
According to the MAHA TET 2024 notification, the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 will be held on November 10, 2024.
Maharashtra TET is held in Marathi, English and Urdu three languages since 2013. It comprises of two papers. MAHA TET 2024 Paper I is for candidates aspiring for posts of primary teachers, whereas MAHA TET 2024 Paper II is for those wanting to be secondary school teachers.
MAHA TET 2024 Paper I will be held on Nov 10, 2024 in the morning session - 10:30 AM to 01:00 PM. MAHA TET 2024 Paper II will be held on Nov 10, 2024 in the afternoon session - 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM.
As per the Right to Education Act, 2009, all states have to mandatorily conduct TET for recruitment of teachers to all types of schools. Only candidates who have qualified the TET will be eligible for teaching jobs henceforth.
Candidates wishing to appear for Maharashtra TET can visit the official website - the link of which is mentioned above, for TET syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fees, test centres and other useful information.
