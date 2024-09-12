Maha TET 2024 application starts on mahatet.in; Last date Sept 30

Thursday September 12, 2024 0:27 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra TET 2024: Maharashtra Rajya Parkisha Parishad has started through the official website of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test mahatet.in Online Registration of the candidates who wish to appear for MAHA TET 2024.

Online Registration for MAHA TET 2024 has started from Monday September 09, 2024. Last date of application has been fixed as September 30, 2024.

Maha TET 2024 Date

According to the MAHA TET 2024 notification, the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 will be held on November 10, 2024.

Maharashtra TET is held in Marathi, English and Urdu three languages since 2013. It comprises of two papers. MAHA TET 2024 Paper I is for candidates aspiring for posts of primary teachers, whereas MAHA TET 2024 Paper II is for those wanting to be secondary school teachers.

MAHA TET 2024 Paper I will be held on Nov 10, 2024 in the morning session - 10:30 AM to 01:00 PM. MAHA TET 2024 Paper II will be held on Nov 10, 2024 in the afternoon session - 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM.

"MAHA TET 2024 Important Dates"

"MAHA TET 2024 Online Registration": From September 09 to 30, 2024

"MAHA TET 2024 Admit Card Download Date": October 28, 2024

MAHA TET 2024 Paper 1: November 10, 2024 from 10:30 am to 01:00 pm.

Maharashtra TET 2024 Paper 2: November 10, 2024 from 02:00 am to 04:30 pm.

Steps to apply for "MAHA TET 2024"

Click here to go to the official website: mahatet.in. Click on 'Navin Nondni' (New Registration) on left sidebar of the home page. Read the instructions carefully and click on the check box to proceed. Carefully fill up the Registration Form and click on Submit button. Complete theregistration process and pay the MAHA TET 2024 exam fee.

As per the Right to Education Act, 2009, all states have to mandatorily conduct TET for recruitment of teachers to all types of schools. Only candidates who have qualified the TET will be eligible for teaching jobs henceforth.

Candidates wishing to appear for Maharashtra TET can visit the official website - the link of which is mentioned above, for TET syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fees, test centres and other useful information.

