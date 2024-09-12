MP Shocker: Trainee Army officers robbed, woman friend gang raped

In a shocking incident, two trainee Army officers were robbed while one of their female companions were gang-raped near Chhoti Jam in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh

Thursday September 12, 2024 11:28 AM , ummid.com News Network

[MP Police at the crime scene.]

Indore: In a shocking incident, two trainee Army officers were robbed while one of their female companions were gang-raped near Chhoti Jam in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred late in the evening Tuesday.

The young army trainees of Mhow Army College were out on a night-out when they were attacked by a group of eight.

The Police said they have identified all the eight accused.

“Two of them have been arrested while others are on the run”, the Police said.

The attackers, who were armed with pistols and knives, first assaulted the trainee officers and took away all their belongings.

They later took one trainee officer and his female companion as hostage, and sent the other two to fetch a ransom of INR 10 lakh.

The officer however rushed to his unit and informed his commanding officer, who alerted the police.

The attackers seeing the Police convoy coming to the spot fled from there.

The trainee officers and their female friends were taken to Mhow Civil Hospital. After medical examination, it was confirmed that one of the women was raped.

[With inputs from PTI.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.