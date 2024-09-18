MHT CET Pharmacy 2024 Merit List Today - Direct Link to Check

Candidates should check their names and other details in PH24 Merit List. In case of any error they should immediately contact the Maharashtra Admission Cell from September 19 to 21, 2024

Wednesday September 18, 2024 1:07 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B Pharmacy/Pharm D) Admission 2024: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today i.e. Wednesday September 18, 2024 on its official website ph2024.mahacet.org Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Undergraduate B Pharmacy and Postgraduate Pharm D courses for the year 2024-25.

"Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website will be on Wednesday September 18, 2024", MHT CET Pharmacy Counselling schedule said.

B Pharm, Pharm D Final Merit List 2024

Candidates should check their names and other details in PH24 Merit List. In case of any error they should immediately contact the Maharashtra Admission Cell before September 21, 2024.

"Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates at FC can be done from September 19 to 21, 2024", the counselling schedule said.

The CET Cell will publish on September 23, 2024 the Final Merit List of 2024 B Pharm and Pharm D admission.

Maharashtra Pharmacy Provisional Merit List 2024 - Steps to Download

Click here to go to the official website: ph2024.mahacet.org. Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit List Status" under the Important Links section on left side bar of the home page. Enter your Application ID starting with PH24 and Date of Birth. Click on Submit button to check your name and position

The Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date to publish the Merit List. It has however not confirmed exact time to release the Merit List. The list will however be released any time by today evening.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website ph2024.mahacet.org the Notification for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in Pharmacy B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D for the year 2024-25, and also started receiving online registration and application form.

Maharashtra B Pharm, Pharm D Admission 2024 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): August 07 to September 13, 2024

Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode: September 08 to 14, 2024

Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: September 18, 2024

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: September 19 to 21, 2024.

Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: September 23, 2024.

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: September 23, 2024.

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: Will be announced later.

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: Will be announced later.

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: Will be announced later.

Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.

Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2024 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2024 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. The Maharashtra CET Cell will soon publish the CAP Round 2 schedule on its website.

