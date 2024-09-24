Israel kills 558, including 50 children and 98 women, in Lebanon



As many as 558 civilians, including 150 women and children, have been killed in the Israeli bombardments in Lebanon since Monday.

The Health Ministry also said that more than 1,800 others have injured in one of the fieriest attacks since the end of the 1975-90 civil war.

“Some 558 including 50 children and 98 women have been killed in the last two days of airstrikes carried by Israel”, the Health Ministry of Lebanon said.

Speaking at a news conference, Lebanese health minister Firass Abiad said 1,835 people were injured in the blasts, adding that medical staff "worked above and beyond to look after all patients".

Images and videos shared online showed hundreds of thousands of civilians fleeing their homes in southern Lebanon in the wake of the Israeli bombings.

'Gravely Alarmed'

The massacre of hundreds of civilians in Lebanon in the last two days has sparked massive outrage.

Slamming the Israeli attacks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “gravely alarmed by the escalating situation along the Blue Line”, referring to the demarcation line dividing Lebanon from Israel and the occupied Golan Heights, as well as “the large number of civilian casualties”.

The UN Chief also expressed "great concerns" for the safety of civilians, both in southern Lebanon and in northern Israel as well as the UN staff there in those areas.

UNICEF Head Catherine Russell also highlighted the “dangerous escalation” that threatens “countless” children.

“Alarming levels of psychological distress” have also been reported among children due to displacement and from the barrage of shelling and air raids, she said, calling for an immediate de-escalation.

Arab States Stand behind Lebanon

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Egypt and Jordan condemned the Israeli airstrikes and expressed solidarity with Lebanon.

Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi urged for a global response to de-escalate the conflict, accusing Israel of “aggression”.

“We stress the urgent need for the [UN] Security Council to take immediate action to curb Israeli aggression”, he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Egypt called on the UNSC to intervene and denounced any “violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty”.

Egypt, which is a key mediator between Israel and Hamas, has repeatedly warned against a regional escalation, which it said “threatens to drag the region into a comprehensive regional war”.

Expressing “solidarity” with Lebanon, Egypt said it “continues its efforts towards a ceasefire in Gaza”.

“[The] continued escalation is primarily due to the absence of any deterrent to Israel’s actions, its continued repeated violations of international law, and its continued impunity,” Egypt said in a statement.

“This reality exacerbates crises, puts the region on the brink of the abyss, and exposes it to more tensions that will have a profound impact regionally and internationally,” it added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saudi Arabia said it was following the developments in Lebanon with “great concern” and urged “all parties to exercise the utmost restraint”.

It emphasised the “importance of respecting Lebanon’s sovereignty” while calling on the international community to play a role in de-escalating the region.

[With inputs from Al Jazeera.]

