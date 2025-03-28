'Had it been from...': Activists on threats to Shimla School over Eid event

Flagging the Hindutva threats to a Shimla School which was forced to withdraw an Eid event, activists have warned the popular tourist centre is becoming a hub of ‘anti-Islam and anti-Muslim activities’

Friday March 28, 2025 10:37 AM , Syed Ali Mujtaba

[Students participating in a cultural event (File Image/ Auckland House School)]

Shimla: Flagging the Hindutva threats to a Shimla School, which was forced to withdraw an Eid event, activists have warned the popular tourist centre is becoming a hub of ‘anti-Islam and anti-Muslim activities’.

“Himachal Pradesh and its capital Shimla have emerged as an epic center of anti-Islam, anti-Muslim activity,” Dimple Oberoi Vahali , a resident of Shimla and a social activist, who had opposed the Sangoli mosque demolition in Shimla, said.

Dimple said this after a private school in Shimla was forced to cancel its planned Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations after threats from a Hindutva organization called ‘Dev Bhoomi Sangarsh Samiti’.

The Hindutva group warned to "gherao" the school and take legal action if the decision to celebrate Eid festival was not withdrawn. Some other religious outfits and commoners also expressed concerns on social media.

The Shimla based activist further said that the Hindutva right wing is having a field day in Himachal Pradesh.

"Hell might have let loose, if anything like this may have come from any Muslim group", she said.

'Solely a Cultural Event'

On its part, the Auckland House School authority said they organize different events to help young students appreciate India's cultural diversity. The school had invited students to wear traditional attire and bring festive food as part of a cultural learning experience, similar to its celebrations for Holi, Diwali, and Christmas.

The English-medium school in the Congress ruled Himachal Pradesh issued the directions to the students for March 28, the last Friday before the Eid-ul-Fitr, for the celebrations. The event however has been cancelled following the threats.

"The planned Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations for nursery to class 2 were a part of our efforts to help young students appreciate India's cultural diversity -- just as we celebrate Holi, Diwali, and Christmas", the school administration said in a circular.

"It was intended purely as a cultural learning experience, with no religious rituals and enforcement, and participation was entirely voluntary", the school said.

“Given the recent misrepresentation and concern around potential disruption, the school has decided to withdraw the event to maintain peace and secure the environment. The students should attend the school in regular uniform as usual,” it added.

[Syed Ali Mujtaba is a Journalist. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.