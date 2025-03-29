Over 4 mn offer Taraweeh in Makkah Grand Mosque on Ramadan 29

[Masjid Haram in Makkah during Taraweeh Prayers on 29th Night on Ramadan Friday March 28, 2025. (Photo: SPA)]

Makkah: The Grand Mosque in Makkah registered an extraordinary influx of worshippers and Umrah performers on the 29th Night of Ramadan (Friday, March 28, 2025), coinciding with the completion of the Quran recitation.

The General Presidency for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque reported a total of 4,117,669 visitors offered Taraweeh Prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Friday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Of them were 3,471,205 worshippers and 646,464 Umrah pilgrims, the Presidency said.

This is the highest number of attendance ever recorded in Masjid Al Haram at any given time.

Taraweeh is the Special Night Prayers offered during Ramadan – the Holy Month of Fasting. The last verses of Quran and Khatam al Quran Dua Friday were recited by President Sheikh Abdur Rahman As Sudais.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also offered Taraweeh Prayers and Khatam Al Quran at Masjid Al Haram along with the Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council Friday March 28 with over 4 million worshippers.

Services Provided by the General Presidency

[Masjid Haram in Makkah minutes before sunset on Friday March 28, 2025. (Photo: SPA)]

Operational statistics highlighted the scale of services provided, with 28,202 trolley users, 135,670 recipients of guidance, and the deployment of 13,260 workers.

Additionally, 42,000 bottles of Zamzam water were distributed, 702,488 iftar meals were served, and 270 tons of waste were removed.

The Presidency employs advanced technology, using reader sensors at main entrances to monitor visitor numbers.

This initiative aims to enhance crowd management and operational efficiency in collaboration with relevant authorities.

The Presidency had earlier reported that over 14 million Muslims visited the Prophet Mosque, Masjid e Nabawi, in Madinah during the first 15 days of Ramadan 1446 H.



