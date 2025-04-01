'INDIA' to oppose Waqf Bill; Asks likeminded parties to come along

New Delhi: The INDIA alliance Tuesday April 01, 2025 held a meeting of its group leaders where they unanimously decided to vehemently oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 to be tabled in the Parliament Wednesday.

In the meeting held at Sansad Bhavan, the INDIA alliance group leaders asked the “likeminded” parties to come along and stand with them in opposition to Waqf Bill.

The INDIA alliance leaders also said there will not be any disruption in the Parliament session and its proceedings after the Waqf Bill will be tabled in the Lok Sabha.

“There will not be any disruption. We will be engaging in healthy and academic discussion during the debate on the Bill”, RSP's NK Premachandran told NDTV in an interview.

Asserting that the Waqf Amendment Bill is against the Constitution of India, the INDIA alliance leaders asked the likeminded parties to join its opposition to the Bill.

"Along with the INDIA alliance, we are requesting the like-minded parties also, because this is clear-cut violation of the constitution," said senior Congress leader KC Venugopal.

Chandrababu Naidu makes U-turn

In the surprising turn of events, Andhra Pradesh Chief Miister Chandrababu Naidu said his party will support the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 in the Lok Sabha.

"The whole Muslim community is waiting for the Waqf Amendment Bill to be tabled. Our party will support it", TDP national spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain said.

The TDP stand is surprising as only three days ago Chandrababu Naidu at an Iftar Party had announced to oppose the Bill.

Addressing the Iftar Party, Naidu categorically announced that “he and his party are with the Muslims on Waqf Amendment Bill.”

Taking a step forward, TDP Chip Whip Harish Balayogi asked all 8 TDP MPs to ensure their presence in the Parliament and support the government of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 Wednesday.

“All members of TDP in Lok Sabha are requested to be present in the House throughout the day on Wednesday 2nd April 2025 and support the government stand”, Balayogi said in the 3-line whip issued Tuesday.

About Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

The Narendra Modi government had introduced The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 08, 2024 proposing 44 amendments in The Waqf Act 1995.

The Bill was however referred to a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) after protests by the opposition parties. The JPC was supposed to submit its report by November 30, 2024. It was however extended till the last day of the 2025 Budget Session.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) cleared the Waqf Amendment Bill (2024) on January 27, 2025 accepting all proposals submitted by the BJP members and rejecting those of the opposition parties. The government is now all set to pass it in the Parliament.

