Debate on Waqf Bill: Gogoi lists sacrifices of Muslims, leaves BJP red faced

Parliament Debate on Waqf Bill: Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Wednesday April 02, 2025 listed the sacrifices made by the Muslim freedom fighters leaving the BJP red faced.

Participating in the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, the Congress leader said the BJP is trying to scare, harass and malign the Muslims who have always been at the forefront in defending the country.

At the same time, Gogoi also reminded the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of the shameful history of its leaders during India’s freedom movement.

“When you were writing mercy petitions (to British), Muslims were spending time in jails (for fighting against the Colonial Rule) and laying their lives”, Gogoi said.

In a fiery speech in the Lok Sabha Wednesday, Gogoi shared in enormous details how Muslims played a pivotal role during the Indian Freedom Struggle and fought the British from 1857 till 1947 when the country finally became Independent.

“You are trying to malign the community which sacrificed its sons along with Mangal Pandey in 1857. You are trying to malign the community which sacrificed more than two lakh Ulama during the freedom struggle.

Gogoi recalled how Muslims supported the Quit India Movement, how the Muslim leaders called for complete independence and how they rejected Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s two-nation theory in 1924. “But the same Muslims are being targeted by the present dispensation”, Gogoi said.

“The Muslims who played active role in Bharat Chodo Andolan of 1942 and Dandi March of April 06, 1930, who refused to bow to the British divide and rule in 1926. The Muslims who laid down their lives for the country, and today you are trying to malign them”, Gogoi said.

The BJP MPs tried to create uproar and ruckus in the Lok Sabha as Gogoi listed the sacrifices of the Muslims. The Congress leader however remained unfazed and continued his speech amidst the disruption attempts by the BJP MPs.

Gogoi also called the Waqf Bill unconstitutional. Tearing into the BJP government’s claim of working for every section of the society, including Muslims, Gogoi said, “In many BJP ruled states, Muslims were denied their right to offer Namaz on Eid.”

Waqf Bill Rechristened

Earlier in the day, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 in the Lok Sabha saying the bill henceforth will be called “Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development or UMEED Bill.

"We have accepted several recommendations made by the JPC in the bill and have introduced an important amendment. This will give ‘umeed’ (hope) that a new dawn is about to come. That is why the name of the new act is also UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act)," said Kiren Rijiju.

The UMEED Bill, the Union Minister said, introduces reforms to improve the administration of Waqf properties, ensuring greater oversight and accountability.

He also said a key feature of UMEED Bill is its focus on women's rights, mandating Muslim women's representation in Waqf boards.

"Additionally, the bill integrates technology to digitise records, streamlining property management and minimising disputes", Kiren Rijiju said.

Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi, however, accused the BJP of misleading the house and said representation of women in Waqf boards and digitisation of the Waqf properties are already part of the existing Waqf Act 1995.

"You are trying to mislead the house and confuse the Muslim community. These things are already there in the existing law, but you never cared for their proper implementation", he said.



