OpenAI to go Open Source

Wednesday April 2, 2025 5:27 PM , Technology Desk

Facing stiff competition from rivals, ChatGPT owner OpenAI Monday announced it is planning to release an open-weight artificial intelligence model in the next few months.

“We are excited to release a powerful new open-weight language model with reasoning in the coming months,” Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, wrote in a post on social media platform X.

What is Open Source?

Open source refers to software whose source code is made publicly available, allowing users to freely access, use, modify, and distribute it. It's a collaborative, community-driven approach to software development.

The first popular open source software is Linux.

Further confirming that the company is planning to release its first open language model since GPT 2 in the coming months, the AI giant also invited developers, researchers and experts of the field to collaborate.

“We’re excited to collaborate with developers, researchers, and the broader community to gather inputs and make this model as useful as possible”, OpenAI said in a message posted on its website.

The announcement comes as OpenAI faces increasing competition from Chinese rivals DeepSeek and Meta, both of which have championed open-source AI.



