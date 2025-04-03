Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series with largest screen yet up for grab

Thursday April 3, 2025 8:53 PM , Business Desk

Samsung Electronics Thursday April 03, 2025 unpacked the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ - the two gadgets having the largest screen yet that would be fun for Tablet enthusiast.

Offering new entry points to the Galaxy ecosystem on a premium tablet design and equipped with the largest screen yet on the Galaxy Tab S FE series and slimmer bezels that expand its display, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ provides a fun, immersive viewing experience for everything from entertainment to studying and day-to-day tasks.

Samsung’s Intelligent Features empower users to get more done with ease, while a slimmer design helps users to achieve their creativity and productivity on the go.

“The new Galaxy Tab S10 FE series brings advanced mobile AI experience and Samsung’s connected ecosystem to even more tablet users, while still offering leading performance and design,” said Changtae Kim, EVP & Head of New Computing R&D Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We’re confident that the slim bezels and expansive displays, in addition to a whole host of functional improvements, will inspire people to do more, create more, and discover more", Kim added.

Bigger, Vibrant Display

Combining the Galaxy Tab S series’ heritage design with slim bezels, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 13.1-inch display offers immersive entertainment on a screen that’s almost 12% larger than the previous FE+.

Smooth visuals enabled by a 90Hz refresh rate and new levels of visibility up to 800 nits HBM on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series ensure an optimal viewing experience when watching videos and gaming.

Vision Booster’s automatic adjustments enhance brightness and visibility even in ever-changing outdoor environments while blue-light emissions are safely reduced to minimize eye strain, meeting every unique viewing need.

Robust Performance

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE series boosts productivity when working or studying, and delivers fast, smooth gameplay without interruption. Performance upgrades enable the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series to help users switch effortlessly between multiple apps when they are being creative, allowing for improved multitasking.

"And when capturing everyday moments in the classroom or in workspaces, a newly upgraded 13MP high resolution rear camera produces clear and vivid photos", the tech giant said.

"These versatile experiences, from powerful work to seamless play, accompany users everywhere they go", it said.

Now more than 4% lighter than its predecessor, Galaxy Tab S10 FE is even easier to carry around, while the Galaxy S10 Tab FE series offers hassle-free storage and mobility at home, on campus, in the workplace and elsewhere with its slim design.

"Engineered for resilience and durability to withstand the elements, the FE series also comes with the same IP68 rating as the newest Galaxy Tab S10 series", Samsung said.

Color Options and Availability

Building on Samsung’s legacy of delivering premium experiences across the Galaxy ecosystem, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ and Galaxy Tab S10 FE are the first models in the FE series to come equipped with cutting-edge AI capabilities right out of the box, fueling user productivity.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ are available in select markets from today i.e. April 03, 2025.

Available color options are Gray, Silver and Blue.

