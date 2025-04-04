MHT CET 2025 Admit Card, Normalization Document Released

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has released on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org the Hall Ticket (Admit Card) of candidates who have registered for MHT CET 2025 Examination along with Normalisation Document

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) had on Thursday made available for download the MHT CET 2025 Admit Cards and Hall Tickets for PCB and PCM both groups.

The Maharashtra CET Cell released the Normalisation Document today i.e. Friday April 04, 2025.

As per the new schedule, MHT CET 2025 PCB Group will be held from April 09 to 17, 2025 (Except April 10 and 14, 2025).

MHT CET 2025 PCM Group on the other hand will be held on from April 19 to 27, 2025 (Except April 24, 2025).

MHT CET 2025 Normalisation Document

The process of Normalization is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multi shift papers and is similar to those being adopted in other large educational selection tests conducted in India.

The Maharashtra CET Cell uses Normalization Method to ensure that candidates are neither benefitted nor disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the examination.

Candidates should also note that instead of the raw marks of the candidate, the Percentile score will be the Normalized Score for the examination.

The Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically, the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The Maharashtra CET Cell has published in detail how the Percentile score is calculated and other details relating to Normalisation method on its website "cetcell.mahacet.org".

Direct Link to download MHT CET Admit Card

Click here to go to the official website: "cetcell.mahacet.org". Under 'CETs' in Menu bar, click on 2025-26. Log-in using Registered Email ID and Password. Click on the box marked as "Sign in' and log-in to download your admit card. Your Hall Ticket and MHT CET 2025 Admit Card should appear on screen. Download and take a printout.

Candidates registered for the MHT CET should check their name, photograph and other details correctly printed on the hall ticket.

Candidates should also check entrance exam date, time, shift, name and address of exam center clearly mentioned in the admit card.

MHT CET 2025 Syllabus

Marks obtained in MHT CET 2025 (MHT CET PCB and PCM) is considered for admission in various Engineering, Medical and Pharmacy courses. Students who clear the Class 12 or HSC exams are eligible to appear in MHT CET.

Candidates should note that like previous year, there will not be “Negative Marking System” and the difficulty level of the entrance exam will be at par with JEE Main and NEET, the Maharashtra CET Cell said.

“There will be no Negative Marking. However, difficulty level will be at par with JEE Main for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, whereas difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET”, the CET Cell said.

MHT CET 2025 Paper Pattern

The Maharashtra CET Cell said the MHT CET questions will be based on the syllabus of State Council of Educational Research and Training, Maharashtra.

“Approximately 20% weightage will be given to Class 11 curriculum and 80% weightage will be given to Class 12 syllabus while setting the MHT CET 2025 Question Papers”, the CET Cell said. “MHT CET 2025 will consist of three question papers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). Each paper will be of 100 marks”, it said. “The questions will be mainly application based”, the CET Cell added.

The duration of the exams will be 90 minutes.

Mathematics paper will have a total of 50 questions of 2 marks each whereas Physics, Chemistry and Biology papers will have 100 questions of 1 mark each.

