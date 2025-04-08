Jamiat Chief Arshad Madani opposes street protest over Waqf Act 2025

Tuesday April 8, 2025

New Delhi: Maulana Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama e Hind, has opposed street protests over Waqf Amendment Act 2025.

He said the current situation in India is not suitable for street protests.

“Any street protest could create a law and order situation and that could be counterproductive in the present situation in the country”, Maulana Arshad Madani said.

“We don’t believe in taking to the streets over any issue. It is not beneficial for Muslims. Our fight is with the government, and we have always taken legal routes to challenge such decisions”, he said.

Jamiat Ulama e Hind is one of the largest organizations of Indian Muslims. Besides heading the Jamiat, Maulana Arshad Madani is also Vice President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

Maulana Madani’s statement came a day after All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced nationwide stir against the newly passed Waqf Amendment Act 2025.

The Narendra Modi government had introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, renamed as “Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development or UMEED Bill, in the Parliament on April 02, 2025.

The Bill was passed by both the houses of the Parliament after fierce debates . It later became a law after President Droupadi Murmu signed it on Saturday April 05, 2025. President Murmu signed the Bill even as it was challenged in the Supreme Court of India.

As on today a total of 13 petitions by different groups – including Congress, AIMIM and All India Muslim Personal Law Board, have been filed in the apex court.

Meanwhile indicating what could be the result of street protest, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has already started using force to suppress the protests against the Waqf Act 2025.

The right-wing government has issued notices and imposed penalties on those protesting against the new act. The government has also vowed to charged under sedition law anyone found protesting against the Waqf Act.

