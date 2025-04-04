Congress to challenge BJP sponsored Waqf Bill in SC

Friday April 4, 2025 2:50 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said the party will challenge the BJP sponsored Wakq (Amendment) Bill in the Supreme Court.

“The INC will very soon be challenging in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024", Jairam Ramesh, the party’s Rajya Sabha member and General Secretary in charge of party communications, wrote on social media platform X.

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, rechristened as “Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Bill” or UMEED Bill, has been passed by the Parliament after fierce debate in both the houses.

While the Lok Sabha - the lower house of the Parliament, passed the controversial bill on Wednesday 288/232, the Rajya Sabha - the upper house, gave its nod on Thursday April 03, 2025 with 128 MPs voting in favour and 95 against.

The Congress and other opposition parties opposed the Bill calling it unconstitutional while participating in the Parliament debate on the bill , Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the government's stance that the Bill is to protect the Waqf properties .

The Narendra Modi government had introduced The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 08, 2024 proposing 44 amendments in The Waqf Act 1995.

The Bill was however referred to a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) after protests by the opposition parties. The JPC was supposed to submit its report by November 30, 2024. It was however extended till the last day of the 2025 Budget Session.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) cleared the Waqf Amendment Bill (2024) on January 27, 2025 accepting all proposals submitted by the BJP members and rejecting those of the opposition parties.

The Modi government tabled the Bill in the Parliament Wednesday after accepting some amendments suggested by its alliance partners Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JD (U).

The government also changed the name of the Bill as while introducing it in the Lok Sabha Wednesday.

