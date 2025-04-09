Gaza has turned into 'Killing Field': UN Chief

Wednesday April 9, 2025 11:30 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Peace activists protesting against Israel at Hiroshima’s Atomic Bomb Dome on April 03, 2025.]

New York: Ringing alarm bell over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza once again, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres Tuesday said that the besieged Palestinian enclave has transformed into a 'Killing Field'.

"More than an entire month has passed without a drop of aid into Gaza. No food. No fuel. No medicine. No commercial supplies. As aid has dried up, the floodgates of horror have re-opened," Guterres told journalists at UN headquarters in New York.

Pointing to the Geneva Conventions governing treatment of people in war, he emphasised the obligation of the "occupying power" to ensure the provision of food and medical supplies to the population.

"None of that is happening today. No humanitarian supplies can enter Gaza," he said.

Guterres also rejected a new Israeli proposal to control aid deliveries in Gaza, saying it risks “further controlling and callously limiting aid down to the last calorie and grain of flour”.

“Let me be clear: We will not participate in any arrangement that does not fully respect the humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality,” Guterres said.

'Just solution to Palestine issue key to regional stability'

Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, affirmed that over seven decades of turmoil in the Middle East have proven that achieving a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause – based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital – is the only gateway to security, stability and peace in the region.

Any attempts to bypass this solution, he warned, are doomed to fail and will only lead to further chaos and instability.

His remarks came during his address at the Inter-Parliamentary Union General Assembly held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, running from 5th to 9th April.

“Speaking today of development and social justice for the Palestinian people may seem a luxury, as they are deprived of even the most basic necessities for survival. The occupation has deliberately imposed a cruel reality: either death by bombing and starvation or forced displacement from their homeland—both of which are crimes against humanity", Al Yamahi said.

He further said that the crimes committed by the occupying forces in Palestine surpass those of the most dangerous terrorist organisations globally. He urged parliamentarians representing the free peoples of the world to assume their responsibility in breaking the shameful silence surrounding the atrocities being committed against the Palestinian people.

Al Yamahi stressed that supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people is not only a political obligation under international charters and conventions but also a moral and humanitarian duty towards a people who, like all others, deserve to live in freedom, peace and security.

Egypt, France reaffirm rejection of Palestinians displacement

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed on Tuesday their firm rejection of any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.

During a visit to Al-Arish Hospital, near the Gaza border, where they met injured Palestinians receiving treatment, both leaders emphasised the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and swift humanitarian aid delivery.

They also urged the protection of civilians and aid workers, according to an Egyptian presidency statement.

President El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, underlining the country’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to revive the Gaza ceasefire and ensure the aid delivery.

El-Sisi also thanked France for its role in helping provide medical care to the wounded.

Speaking to the French media, Macron said his visit aimed to deliver a message that France's "full mobilization" for Gaza ceasefire, civilian protection, and humanitarian aid.

The French president described the situation as “dramatic” after he met with French NGOs, United Nations officials, the Egyptian Red Crescent, and Palestinian beneficiaries of the aid in Al-Arish.

“The crossing points must be reopened to allow the arrival of humanitarian supplies. France will continue to support the people of Gaza and to call for the release of the hostages," he said.

