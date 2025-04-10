After 'Nations Want to Kiss My Ass' Claim, Trump Pauses Tariffs

After 'Nations Kissing My Ass' Claim, Trump Pauses Tariffs

A day after taking international diplomacy to its lowest level, U.S. President Donald Trump has put on hold for 90 days the tariffs he announced on different countries

Washington: A day after taking international diplomacy to its lowest level, U.S. President Donald Trump has put on hold for 90 days the tariffs he announced on different countries.

The maverick U.S. President had shaken the global economy on April 02, 2025 when he announced, what he called, “reciprocal tariffs” on the countries that have so far “exploited” the U.S. interests.

Some of the tariffs took into effect on April 02 itself while the others came into force on April 05 and 09, 2025.

The global markets were in red since April 01, 2025 – a day ahead of Trump’s tariff announcement on, what he called, “Liberation Day”.

The decision had also sparked widespread protests inside the United States also. Some, including Elon Musk’s brother, publicly criticized Trump’s economic policies.

However, Trump justified his decisions asserting that the tariffs will revive the American economy and create jobs.

He also claimed different countries are calling him and his team saying “they want a deal and will do everything for this, will even kiss his ass”.

“These countries are calling me. They are kissing my ass.. they're dying to make a deal, ‘Please, please, sir, make a deal, I’ll do anything, sir,’” Trump said at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner without naming who these world leaders are.

A day after Trump’s abusive claim, the White House, however, announced a 90-day pause on tariffs.

“… Based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States …. and that these countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately”, Trump wrote on social media platform Truth.

Trump's 90-day pause came amid the predictions that America was heading for a financial meltdown.

Tariffs on China to stay

In the same statement, Trump had expressed “displeasure” and “anger” over China for retaliating, instead of “bowing to his blackmailing tactics”, and said tariff announced on China – which now totaled a whopping 125%, will stay.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately”, Trump wrote.

Trump also wrote China will at some point “realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable (sic).”

China, however, remains unfazed and said the country has no intention to bow down to pressure and blackmailing, and in a tit for tat response to Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports to U.S. , it announcing a 84% levy on US imports into China.

Meanwhile, the European Union too announced a staggered retaliatory levy of up to 25% on American agro products, meat, and steel among other US exports.



