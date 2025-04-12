AP Inter 1st, 2nd Result 2025 - Direct Link to Check

Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh will release the results of Manabadi AP Intermediate 1st & 2nd year today i.e.Saturday April 12, 2025

Saturday April 12, 2025 10:50 AM , ummid.com News Network

AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result 2025: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is declaring today i.e. Saturday April 12, 2025 on its official website resultsbie.ap.gov.in the result of the students who had appeared for AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year 2025 examinations.

AP IPE 2025 Result Date, Time

"The results for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 for 1st and 2nd year students will be available on 12th April, 2025 from 11 AM onwards", the board said.

According to the board sources, Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resources Development of Andhra Pradesh will release today the results of Manabadi AP Intermediate 1st & 2nd year at a press conference today.

The result will then be available for access to the students through the board's official website "resultsbie.ap.gov.in".

Along with the result, IPE 2025 Merit List, Pass Percentage, Toppers List and other details giving complete result data and analysis will also be hosted on the website.

Steps to check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2025

Click here to go to official website: "resultsbie.ap.gov.in" Click on the tab 1st Year General Results, 1st Year Vocational Results, 2nd Year General Results or 2nd Year Vocational Results as per your choice. Enter Exam Seat No and Password. Click on Check Result.

AP Inter result 2025 can also be checked on bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, results.cgg.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The AP IPE 2025 1st was held from March 01 to March 19, 2025 and the second-year exams were conducted between March 03 and March 20, 2025.

AP Inter Previous Year Pass Percentage

The AP Inter 1st year exam in 2024 was held from March 01 to 19, 2024 whereas AP Inter 2nd year exam in 2024 was held from March 02 to 20, 2024.

AP Board intermediate 1st and 2nd year general and vocational stream results were announced on April 12, 2024.

The overall pass percentage of AP Inter 1st year 2024 was 67% whereas AP Inter 2nd year 2024 was 78%.

In the AP Inter results 2024, the first-year general stream witnessed a total of 4,61,273 candidates appearing for the examinations. Among them, 3,10,875 candidates successfully passed, reflecting a commendable achievement.

Similarly, in the second-year general stream, a total of 3,93,757 candidates participated in the examinations. Out of these, 3,06,528 candidates emerged victorious by passing their exams, indicating a robust performance in the second year as well.

Andhra Pradesh had recorded 60% pass percentage in Inter 1st year in 2019. Out of the the total students who cleared the AP Inter 2019 exam 64% were girls and 56% boys.

In Inter 2nd year, a total of 72% pass percentage was recorded with 75% girls and 68% boys clearing the exam. With 81 per cent pass percentage, Krishna Jilla was Topper in 2019.

