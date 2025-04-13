India: Radicalised Hindu Youth March Ahead

Sunday April 13, 2025 3:15 PM , T Navin

The Radicalised Hindu youth of India march ahead. Out there to protect their Hindu Dharma. Swords and Hockey Bats in Hand. Wearing saffron head scarfs on their head and holding saffron flags. Making loud sounds and dancing to hateful songs. Shouting at the peak of their voice ‘Jai Shriram’. Climbing the mosques and placing saffron flags. Convinced that they have achieved a big victory and conquered Mount Everest by doing so.

The youth of Vikshit Bharat to look forward to.

A future created by the WhatsApp university, BJP IT cell, right wing social media and the mainstream godi media. Convinced that we are on the top of the world and become the ‘Vishwa Guru’ of the world, and that the whole world is looking at us for solutions to worldly problems. That India is witnessing a change that has never been seen before.

Welcome to New India, where radicalised youth no longer need gainful and dignified employment. Skill India, Digital India, Make in India are mere slogans no longer to benefit this segment. Youth are meant to be instruments of creating a society based on hate.

An India of the majority and the minority, where the majority feel that something significant is happening in the country by marginalizing and excluding the minority from every important sphere of life and public affairs possible. The radicalised youth’s only job is to follow the dictum ‘show them their place’.

The radicalised youth of this India is fed daily – not good food and nutrition, but an enriching nutrition of hate in their digital mobile screens. It teaches why it is important to take revenge on Babar, Akbar, Aurangazeb and Tipu Sultan.

Why it is important to dig the mosques.

Why it is important to take away Waqf and Catholic properties.

Why it is important to forward hateful messages. An artificial hunger created for revenge for the past.

The radicalised youth of India no longer believe that the real enemies are poverty, unemployment, inflation, climate change, inequality, corruption. The real enemies they are told are students who speak on the campuses, journalists who ask questions, activists who defend the constitution. They are fed that those who question the current government are ‘anti-national’, an ‘urban naxal’. Demanding food, jobs, justice they are told are not an issue to be addressed and urgent when there are more important issues to be addressed such as digging a mosque and a grave.

The radicalised youth of India no longer aspire to be scientists, teachers, poets, or public servants. They want to become foot soldiers in a war of symbols, hashtags, and imagined history. History is no longer a subject to learn from — it is a battleground to rewrite. The textbooks have changed. The names of roads have changed. Where history is all about a fight between a noble Hindu King and a cruel Muslim king, cut off from objectivity of the social situations of those times.

The radicalised youth of this New India are taught that books are not important. Critical thinking is not something to be developed. But it is important to develop an uncritical mind, which can absorb any junk passed and become a part of a mob by being graduates of ‘WhatsApp University’ where rationality loses its space. The radicalised youth are convinced that what is important is not construction of schools and hospitals but building temples by demolishing mosques.

A strong nation is not one which is educated and healthy, but being made to experience a false religious pride, masculine in character where even the gods they worship are made to look aggressive. This hateful and communal masculinity is sought to be displayed on every major Hindu festival in front of mosques.

The radicalised youth of India are encouraged to troll women online, To silence them, to mock them, to reduce them to their religion, caste, or clothes. They get happy when the bulldozer demolishes homes of minorities. They feel that revenge has been taken.

What is celebrated is not courage or compassion—but cruelty. The morality of mobs, the justice of street trials, the silence of institutions. It is no longer law that decides guilt—it is the viral video, the trending hashtag.

The radicalised youth no longer idolise Gandhi, Bhagat Singh or Subhas Chandra Bose but a Godse and a Savarkar. The radicalised youth no longer dream of a better India but an India that should take revenge for the irrational grudges from the past.

The radicalised youth of India march not toward progress, but toward a fabricated past dressed as a glorious future.

They do not build - they break.

Not chains of oppression, but the fragile threads of unity, compassion, and co-existence. In this New India, the Constitution is no longer a guiding light, but an inconvenient document to be bent or burned. Dissent is sedition, diversity is danger, and questioning is betrayal.

The radicalised youth cheer not for justice, but for judgment passed by mobs and manipulated media. Their pride does not come from invention, discovery, or service — but from exclusion, domination, and destruction.

They believe they are scripting history, but what they are really doing is — digging the grave of a secular, democratic India. And in that grave, they may one day bury not just the minorities, but themselves too and the very soul of the republic.

[The writer, T Navin, is an Independent Writer]

