Mohd Anas tops JEE Main 2025 Session 2 – Full List of Toppers

Mohd Anas is among 24 students from all across India who have scored a perfect 100 percentile to top JEE Main 2025 Session 2 the result of which was announced by the NTA Saturday April 19, 2025

Saturday April 19, 2025 1:10 PM , ummid.com News Network

Along with the JEE Main April 2025 result, the NTA also published on its official website "jeemain.nta.nic.in" the All India Rank (AIR) List, JEE Main 2025 cut off and toppers' scores and marks.

Along with the JEE Main April 2025 result, the NTA also published on its official website “jeemain.nta.nic.in” the All India Rank (AIR) List, JEE Main 2025 cut off and toppers' scores and marks.

Among the JEE Main 2025 toppers, a maxium of 7 are from Rajasthan, followed by 03 each from Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, 02 each from West Bengal, Gujarat and Delhi, and 01 from Andhra Pradesh.

JEE Main 2025 Session Toppers List

Mohd Anas Rajasthan Ayush Singhal Rajasthan Archisman Nandy West Bengal Devdutta Majhi West Bengal Aayush Ravi Chaudhari Maharashtra Lakshya Sharma Rajasthan Kushagra Gupta Karnataka Harssh A Gupta Telangana Aadit Prakash Bhagade Gujarat Daksh Delhi Harsh Jha Delhi Rajit Gupta Rajasthan Shreyas Lohiya Uttar Pradesh Saksham Jindal Rajasthan Saurav Uttar Pradesh Vangala Ajay Reddy Telangana Sanidhya Saraf Maharashtra Vishad Jain Maharashtra Arnav Singh Rajasthan Shiven Vikas Toshniwal Gujarat Kushagra Baingaha Uttar Pradesh Sai Manogna Guthikonda Andhra Pradesh Om Prakash Behera Rajasthan Bani Brata Majee Telangana

Among other JEE Main toppers, Majid Hussain, a student of Macro Vision School, Burhanpur, has made history by becoming the Madhya Pradesh topper in JEE Mains 2025 with an outstanding 99.9992 percentile.

The cut-off for JEE Advanced 2025 eligibility for the unreserved category is 93.10 percentile.

Cut-offs vary for reserved categories and PwBD candidates, ensuring inclusive access. Those who meet the criteria should begin preparation for JEE Advanced without delay.

The NTA had conducted the JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8, 2025 for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.) and Paper 2A (B. Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) on April 9, 2025. The exams were held at 531 centers in 285 cities across India and 15 cities abroad.

JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key

After successfully conducting the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam, the NTA had released the Provisional Answer Key on April 11, 2025.

Simultaneously, the NTA asked candidates to challenge the JEE Main Answer Keys and raise objection, if any, before April 13, 2025.

Supposedly, based on the objections raised by the candidates, the NTA published the JEE Main Final Answer Key on Thursday April 17, 2025. However, the Answer Keys disappeared from the JEE Main website within hours.

The NTA did not issue any statement explaining why the JEE Main final answer keye were taken down. It, however, released new set of answer keys Friday and the result on Saturday April 19, 2025.

JEE Main 2025 Rank List

Meanwhile, candidates should note that along with the result, the NTA has released JEE Main toppers list and marks, their All India Rank (AIR), and cut off.

The JEE Main 2025 Toppers list is prepared based on the candidates’ score in JEE Main Session 1 and Session 2.

The NTA had conducted JEE Main 2025 Session 1 engineering entrance exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025. The Session 1 result, with list of toppers, was declared on February 11, 2025.

The JEE Main 2025 witnessed participation of over 15.39 lakh registrations across both sessions and 14.75 lakh actual participants.

Steps and Link to Check JEE Main result

Go to the official website: " jeemain.nta.nic.in "

" Click on the link marked as "JEE Main Session 2 Result is Live"

Log in using application no and password

Click on the given link to download the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result in PDF

Take a printout for future reference

JEE Main score is used for admission in various engineering courses. Top 2.5 lakh JEE Main scorer are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. The JEE Advanced is the entrance test for admission in IITs, NITs and other premium technical institutions through JoSAA counselling 2025.

