JEE Advanced 2025 Practice Papers Released

IIT Kanpur, the exam conducting body, has made active on its official website jeeadv.ac.in the links of JEE Advanced 2025 Practice Test, also known as JEE Advanced 2025 Mock Test, to help candidates understand the exam pattern

Monday April 21, 2025 3:36 PM , ummid.com News Network

JEE Advanced 2025: IIT Kanpur, the exam conducting body, has made active on its official website jeeadv.ac.in the links of JEE Advanced 2025 Practice Test, also known as JEE Advanced 2025 Mock Test, to help candidates understand the exam pattern.

IIT Kanpur had earlier confirmed that JEE Advanced 2025 will be held on Sunday May 18, 2025 in online mode.

JEE Advanced 2025 Mock Test

The premium institution responsible to conduct JEE Advanced this year has now released on its official website JEE Advanced 2025 Practice Papers through the link provided on the JEE Advanced Official Website.

The JEE Advanced Practice Test and Mock Test are made available to understand the candidates the exam pattern and syllabus of the entrance test held annually for admission to IITs, NITs and other engineering institutions.

A total of 2.5 lakh JEE Main top scorers are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. The NTA had conducted the JEE Main 2025 exams in two sessions and released the final result on April 19, 2025 .

Candidates who are eligible to appear in JEE Advanced this year can use the link provided on the website to access the Practice Papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2 under the Resource Menu, to become familiar with the exam pattern.

JEE Advanced 2025 Registration

Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced this year should note that registration for JEE Advanced will start on April 23, 2025.

The last date of application as per JEE Advanced Information Bulletin is May 02, 2025. The last date for fee payment of registered candidates is 5th May, 2025 (23:59 IST).

Online Direct Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2025 is already open for Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates.

JEE Advanced 2025 Important Dates

JEE Advanced 2025 Registration: April 23 to May 02, 2025

Last date to pay exam fee: May 05, 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card Release Date: May 11, 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Exam Date: May 18, 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Candidate Response Sheet (OMR Sheet) Display: May 22, 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Answer Key Release Date: May 26, 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Result Date: June 02, 2025.

Candidates should also note that round-wise counselling for JOSAA 2025 will start after the result of JEE Advanced 2025 is declared.

The IIT Kanpur had earlier released new Eligibility Criteria for this year’s entrance exam, which is applicable for both local and foreign candidates.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.