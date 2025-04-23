32 from Jamia, 03 from AMU RCA in UPSC Civil Services 2024 Merit List

A total of 32 candidates from Jamia Millia Islamia and 03 from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) have figured in the UPSC Civil Services 2024 Merit List released Tuesday April 22, 2025

Wednesday April 23, 2025

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) RCAs are renowned academies in the field of coaching students for Civil Services. They provide free coaching and training for preparing for the Civil Services Examination for candidates from SC, ST, Women, and Minority communities.

Jamia RCA Civil Services Result 2024

According to the UPSC Civil Services 2024 result declared Tuesday, 32 candidates from Jamia RCA and 03 candidates from AMU RCA have been recommended for various civil services post.

"A total of 78 students from RCA appeared in the interview. Out of them 32 have been finally selected", Jamia Millia said in a statement.

"12 out of 32 selected candidates are women", the Jamia said.

"Out of the 32 selected candidates, few are likely to get IAS and IPS services and remaining candidates are likely to get IRS, Audit & Account Service, IRTS and other allied services of Group A as per their ranking and choices", the Jamia said.

The Jamia said Alfred Thomas, who secured All India 33rd rank, is the best performer from the RCA this year.

He is followed closely by Iram Choudhary who has secured the 40th rank and Ruchika Jha whose rank is 51, the Jamia said.

AMU RCA Civil Services Result 2024

Three students of the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Aligarh Muslim University, have qualified the Civil Services Examination 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the university said.

"The selected candidates are Shakeel Ahmad, Yassar Ahmad Bhatti, and Nazir Ahmad Bijran, who secured ranks 506, 768, and 847, respectively", the AMU said.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Tuesday recommended a total of 1,009 candidates for various civil services posts.

As per the UPSC CSE result 2024 released Tuesday , Shakti Dubey secured the top rank, followed by Harshita Goyal at Rank 2 and Dongre Archit Parag at Rank 3.

The UPSC CSE Merit List 2024 further included the names of 26 Muslims who have been declared the Civil Services toppers along with 983 others.

