Shiv Sena gives 5L aid to Kashmiri horseman killed in Pahalgam attack

Shiv Sena gives 5L aid to family of Kashmiri horseman killed in Pahalgam attack

Besides the financial aid, Shinde also promised full government assistance to help rebuild the family’s dilapidated home

Saturday April 26, 2025 6:59 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Eknath Shinde in a video call with the family of Syed Adil Shah (Image posted on X by Eknath Shinde)]

Anantnag (Jammu & Kashmir): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and leader of Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde, has provided INR 5 lakh aid to the family of the Kashmiri horseman killed in Pahalgam while fighting the terrorists.

Syed Adil Hussain Shah was in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025 when the terrorists started killing the tourists. Eyewitnesses said Syed Adil tried to snatch the gun from one of the terrorists. According to reports, Syed Adil saved at least 30 tourists before he himself was gunned down.

Eknath Shinde visited Kashmir after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and met the stranded tourists in the Valley.

Shinde also interacted with the family of Syed Adil Shah via a video call. During the video interaction, Adil’s brother emotionally recounted the incident and praised Adil's bravery in confronting the terrorists, according to Greater Kashmir.

“It is not about religion. Syed Adil Hussain Shah tried to save tourists and sacrificed his life. Shiv Sena will give ₹5L to his family”, Eknath Shinde said while talking to reporters.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who was killed in #PahalgamTerroristAttack, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "This is not a matter of caste or religion. Our tourists who had gone there were shot at. He saved them. He tried to snatch the… pic.twitter.com/TfyChd7PEe — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2025

Besides the financial aid, Shinde also promised full government assistance to help rebuild the family’s dilapidated home.

“The Maharashtra government, in collaboration with Sarhad, a Pune-based NGO, will take responsibility for the reconstruction effort”, Shinde said.

The cheque was officially handed over by Shiv Sena representatives and border officials with local MLA Syed Rafiq Shah, Sarhad Pune coordinator Zahid Bhat, and Vaibhav Wagh also present.

Meanwhile, the tourists, who returned from Kashmir after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, while talking to media shared with the world how local Kashmiris helped them after the incident.

The tourists said the local Kashmiris carried on their shoulders those injured in the attack and lined up in huge numbers to donate blood.

Some of the Kashmiri families also opened their homes and provided shelter and food to the tourists.

In a positive move in the tense situation, tourists are back to Pahalgam only four days after the terrorist attack and are praising the hospitality of the Kashmiris.

