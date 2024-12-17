ChatGPT Search available to all for free



Microsoft funded OpenAI made ‘ChatGPT Search’ - said to be a rival to Google Search, available to all for free at an event held on Monday December 16, 2024

Tuesday December 17, 2024 5:23 PM , ummid.com News Network

Microsoft funded OpenAI made ‘ChatGPT Search’ - said to be a rival to Google Search, available to all for free at an event held on Monday December 16, 2024.

Internet search is dominated by Google, and it had recently launched AI Search available to all for free.

OpenAI, the company which had in January 2023 launched its now popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, has now made ‘ChatGPT Search’ which it said “can now search the web in a much better way than before”, available to all users for free.

ChatGPT Search was earlier available only to paid subscribers. With the latest announcement by the company the feature will be available to all internet users without any charge.

“ChatGPT can now search the web in a much better way than before. You can get fast, timely answers with links to relevant web sources, which you would have previously needed to go to a search engine for. This blends the benefits of a natural language interface with the value of up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more”, OpenAI said.

“ChatGPT will choose to search the web based on what you ask, or you can manually choose to search by clicking the web search icon”, it added.

OpenAI further said that all ChatGPT Plus and Team users, as well as SearchGPT waitlist users, will have access to the latest search.

"Enterprise and Edu users will get access in the next few weeks. We’ll roll out to all Free users over the coming months", the compnay said.

OpenAI had six days ago made generally available Canvas - a new interface for working with ChatGPT on writing and coding projects that go beyond simple chat.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.